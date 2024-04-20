Rebel Moon: 10 Similar Sci-Fi Movies to Watch

A Zack Snyder directorial, the ‘Rebel Moon’ series introduces us to Kora, a mysterious figure living a quiet life in a farming settlement on the moon, Veldt. Kora has to tap into her warrior past when Veldt falls under the shadow of tyrannical Motherworld forces. To mount a resistance against the approaching invaders, Kora embarks on an epic adventure to gather a team of warriors, rebels, and insurgents willing to fight the Realm. The sci-fi action film creates a complex universe inhabited by various groups and factions, while the narrative is driven by the heroes’ fight against the grand threat of the Realm and their vast armies. Here are some other films like ‘Rebel Moon’ that deliver compelling sci-fi stories set in intriguing worlds.

10. Extinction (2018)

Directed by Ben Young, ‘Extinction’ follows Peter (Michael Peña) and his family as they race to survive an alien invasion of Earth. Peter has been having visions of the invasion before it takes place and holds the key to fighting back. The film strikes a chord similar to ‘Rebel Moon’ as Peter gathers a resistance against the overwhelming and brutal invading force. However, the narrative hides powerful revelations that will tilt the world on its head. Fans of Snyder’s work will appreciate the film’s stunning visuals and themes of family, redemption, and a battle for survival.

9. The Wandering Earth II (2023)

Also known as ‘Liu lang di qiu 2,’ the Chinese film transports us into the near future, where calamitic events in our solar system force the United Earth Government to build enormous fusion engines around the world to propel it into a habitable star system. A similar project is planned on the moon, while contentious research emerges around digitalizing humans to attain immortality and ensure survival.

In ‘Rebel Moon,’ the common people of Veldt try their best to save their home, like how the seemingly insignificant characters of ‘The Wandering Earth II’ put everything on the line to ensure Earth’s survival. Directed and co-written by Frant Gwo, the movie presents us with paradoxical questions about humanity and survival while featuring thrilling sci-fi sequences of aerial battles and planetary devastation.

8. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Under the direction of Steven Caple Jr., ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts‘ follows Noah Diaz and his friend Reek as they accidentally broadcast a signal into space. This leads to Optimus Prime rallying the Autobots to face a planet-consuming threat, the Terrorcons. Facing a mighty foe, the Autobots discover an advanced faction of transformers who have remained dormant on earth for millennia, the Maximals.

Together, they embark on a globe-trotting adventure to prevent the Terrorcons from opening a portal that will summon a planet-eating Unicron and destroy Earth. Similar to ‘Rebel Moon,’ the sci-fi action film has its heroes face a world-ending weapon while taking them on an adventure to various exciting locations. Enthusiasts of the former will particularly enjoy the pulse-pounding action and stunning special effects of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’

7. The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Helmed by director David Twohy, ‘The Chronicles of Riddick’ narrates an operatic space saga centered around the enigmatic anti-hero, Riddick (Vin Diesel), who finds himself embroiled in a galactic conflict of epic proportions. The film follows Riddick’s journey as he becomes entangled in the power struggle between various factions, including the Necromongers, a ruthless religious sect bent on universal conquest.

Their leader, the War Master, is set on exterminating Riddick’s kind owing to a prophecy. Drawing several parallels with ‘Rebel Moon,’ ‘The Chronicles of Riddick’ presents us with a protagonist who has a murky past and teams up with a small group of fighters to face down a seemingly insurmountable army. Fans of the former are sure to enjoy the strong characters, immersive world-building, and epic scale of the latter.

6. The Osiris Child (2016)

With Shane Abbess in the director’s chair, ‘The Osiris Child’ plunges us into a distant future where prisoners break out from a colony, prompting the overseer to initiate a nuclear reactor explosion. The film centers on the unlikely alliance between a convicted prisoner and a skilled pilot as they race against time to rescue the pilot’s daughter before a nuclear explosion engulfs the planet. As they navigate treacherous landscapes and face off against ruthless mercenaries and monstrous creatures, fans of the genre will be gripped by the film’s advanced yet gritty sci-fi setting. Similar to ‘Rebel Moon,’ ‘The Osiris Child’ explores themes of camaraderie, rebellion, and redemption.

5. The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

Directed by Robert Schwentke, ‘The Divergent Series: Insurgent’ thrusts us into a dystopian post-apocalyptic Chicago, where factions are on the brink of war. Tris Prior grapples with the aftermath of the Erudite-led attack while evading capture by the power-hungry Jeanine Matthews. As Tris and her allies seek refuge among the Amity faction, tensions escalate within the fractured society.

Tris embarks on a dangerous journey to unlock the secrets of her family’s past and harness her Divergent abilities to defy the oppressive regime. With striking action sequences and the heroes fighting as underdogs against an all-powerful foe, the movie will resonate with those who enjoyed the storyline of ‘Rebel Moon.’ Both films delve into the complexities of identity, loyalty, and resistance.

4. The Creator (2023)

‘The Creator’ introduces us to a spectacular world of AI and machines crossed with traditional East Asian settings. The narrative revolves around a war between evolving AI and humanity, with a special force operative tasked with retrieving the creator. The creator is said to harbor a weapon that can destroy humanity, but the soldier arrives to discover that it is actually a good-natured cyborg child full of wonder. Under the direction of Gareth Edwards, ‘The Creator’ follows the protagonist’s journey to save mankind, like the one Kora goes through for Veldt. Those who liked the visual appeal of the latter will be undoubtedly drawn to the jaw-dropping backgrounds and imagery of ‘The Creator.’

3. Ender’s Game (2013)

In the directorial hands of Gavin Hood, ‘Ender’s Game’ transports us into a futuristic world where humanity is locked in a desperate battle against an alien race known as the Formics. The story revolves around Ender Wiggin, a young prodigy recruited into a military training program aimed at developing the next generation of strategic commanders. As Ender navigates the rigorous training regimen and intense simulations, he quickly rises to prominence as a brilliant tactician.

However, as the stakes escalate and the true nature of his training becomes apparent, Ender must confront moral dilemmas and question the motives of his superiors. With breathtaking visuals and thought-provoking themes, ‘Ender’s Game’ will capture the imagination of sci-fi fans while exploring the complexities of war, leadership, and the blurred lines between heroism and sacrifice in a world teetering on the brink of destruction.

2. Dark City (1998)

Directed by Alex Proyas, ‘Dark City’ follows John Murdoch, a man who awakens in a hotel room with no memory of who he is or how he got there, only to discover he’s being hunted by mysterious figures known as the Strangers. As John delves deeper into the city’s enigmatic underworld, he uncovers a sinister conspiracy involving mind manipulation and reality-altering powers wielded by the Strangers. If the darker themes and worldbuilding of ‘Rebel Moon’ appealed to you, the waking nightmare of ‘Dark City’ beckons with open arms. With its haunting visuals and mind-bending narrative, Proyas’s work is celebrated as a unique sci-fi neo-noir film that dives deep into its dark world and riveting story.

1. Star Trek Beyond (2016)

With Justin Lin at the helm, ‘Star Trek Beyond’ reintroduces us to the crew of the USS Enterprise as an unknown alien force attacks them. Crashing onto an alien world, Captain Kirk and his crew find themselves stranded, with danger approaching from all sides. Separated and outnumbered, they must band together with a rebellious alien fighter to survive and stop the threat of an intergalactic war. Enthusiasts of sci-fi films like ‘Rebel Moon’ will find themselves drawn into the vibrant visuals, thrilling action sequences, and complex universe of ‘Star Trek Beyond.’ The film is further highlighted by its ensemble cast of compelling legacy characters meeting a multifaceted villain in a high-stakes battle of resilience and wit.

