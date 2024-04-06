10 Movies Like Netflix’s Scoop You Must See

Directed by Philip Martin, Netflix’s ‘Scoop’ is a catchy British biographical drama featuring an ensemble cast including Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell, Billie Piper, and Keeley Hawes. It delves into the intense process behind securing the 2019 BBC interview of Prince Andrew by journalist Emily Maitlis and the Newsnight team. Adapted from Sam McAlister’s book, ‘Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews,’ the narrative explores the meticulous negotiations with Buckingham Palace to unravel the truth behind Andrew’s controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The interview, characterized as a pivotal moment in modern journalism, unfolds with engrossing intensity, unearthing scandalous revelations and igniting a firestorm of controversy. If you crave more tales brimming with journalism, scandal, the pursuit of truth, and everything in between, here are 10 movies similar to ‘Scoop’ that deserve your attention.

10. Bombshell (2019)

‘Bombshell‘ is a drama film directed by Jay Roach that delves into the real-life sexual harassment scandal that rocked Fox News in 2016. The film stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as a fictional composite character to provide more depth to the narrative. It chronicles the experiences of female employees at Fox News as they navigate a toxic work environment and confront the misconduct of powerful men like Roger Ailes. Similarly to ‘Scoop’, ‘Bombshell’ explores the behind-the-scenes dynamics of a major news network and the efforts of journalists to expose the truth and hold those in power accountable.

9. Kill the Messenger (2014)

‘Kill the Messenger’ is a thriller film directed by Michael Cuesta, based on the true story of journalist Gary Webb. The plot follows Webb (Jeremy Renner) as he uncovers the CIA’s involvement in smuggling cocaine into the United States to fund Nicaraguan Contra rebels. As Webb fishes deeper into the story, he faces intense pressure from government agencies and media outlets. Like ‘Scoop,’ ‘Kill the Messenger’ shows the world of investigative journalism, highlighting the risks and challenges faced by reporters who expose controversial truths that threaten powerful interests.

8. Mr. Jones (2019)

‘Mr. Jones’ is a historical drama film directed by Agnieszka Holland, depicting the true story of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones. Set in the early 1930s, the plot follows James Norton’s embodiment of Jones as he uncovers the truth about the Holodomor famine in Soviet Ukraine. Despite facing skepticism and censorship, Jones risks his life to expose Stalin’s government’s atrocities. In contrast to ‘Scoop’, which focuses on modern media dynamics, ‘Mr. Jones’ explores the same with the historical context of investigative journalism, showcasing the importance of truth-seeking and the challenges of reporting in oppressive regimes.

7. She Said (2022)

‘She Said‘ is a riveting drama directed by Maria Schrader, based on the bestselling book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, chronicling the investigative journalism that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse scandal. The film stars Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey and Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor, portraying their pursuit of the truth amidst threats and intimidation. ‘She Said’ mirrors the intense investigative atmosphere depicted in ‘Scoop,’ albeit focusing on a different scandal. Both films plunge into the challenges of breaking scandalous stories in the face of powerful opposition.

6. True Story (2015)

Directed by Rupert Goold, ‘True Story’ is a film based on actual events surrounding the complex relationship between disgraced journalist Michael Finkel and accused murderer Christian Longo. James Franco portrays Longo, while Jonah Hill takes on the role of Finkel in this psychological thriller. The film explores themes of truth, manipulation, and identity as Finkel delves into Longo’s disturbing past while grappling with his own ethical dilemmas. Similarly to ‘Scoop’, ‘True Story’ looks into the murky world of investigative journalism, showcasing the challenges and moral ambiguities journalists face when uncovering the truth behind sensational stories.

5. Good Night, and Good Luck (2005)

‘Good Night, and Good Luck’, directed by George Clooney, is a gripping portrayal of journalist Edward R. Murrow’s fearless stand against Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist witch hunt in the 1950s. The film, led by David Strathairn’s captivating performance as Murrow, taps into the tension between journalistic integrity and government pressure. It’s a testament to the importance of speaking truth to power, resonating with the themes of accountability and ethical journalism depicted in ‘Scoop’. Both films offer a poignant reflection on the challenges faced by journalists navigating political landscapes fraught with manipulation and censorship.

4. State of Play (2009)

In ‘State of Play,’ directed by Kevin Macdonald, a team of investigative journalists led by Russell Crowe’s character, Cal McAffrey, unravels a complex web of corruption and political intrigue surrounding the death of a congressman’s mistress. The film explores the delicate balance between journalistic integrity and personal ethics in the pursuit of truth. Similar to ‘Scoop,’ it shows the inner workings of the media industry and the ethical dilemmas faced by journalists when uncovering sensitive information. Both movies provide a true portrayal of the challenges and risks involved in investigative journalism, highlighting the importance of holding power to account in the public interest.

3. The Post (2017)

In ‘The Post’, directed by Steven Spielberg, the film centers on the pivotal decision of Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), to publish the Pentagon Papers, a classified government study detailing the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War, against the backdrop of a legal battle with the Nixon administration. This historical drama jumps into the power struggles within the Washington Post and the ethical considerations involved in upholding freedom of the press. Akin to ‘Scoop,’ ‘The Post’ offers a compelling narrative of journalistic integrity and courage in the face of political pressure, emphasizing the importance of the fourth pillar of democracy.

2. Truth (2015)

What makes ‘Truth’ similar to ‘Scoop’ is its portrayal of the ethical challenges and intense scrutiny faced by journalists in uncovering controversial stories. Directed by James Vanderbilt, ‘Truth’ recounts the events surrounding the CBS news program ’60 Minutes’ and its report on President George W. Bush’s military service. Led by Mary Mapes (Cate Blanchett) and Dan Rather (Robert Redford), the journalists navigate the complexities of investigative journalism amidst political pressure and personal consequences. The film dives into the pursuit of truth and the sacrifices made by journalists in upholding journalistic integrity.

1. Frost/Nixon (2008)

For aficionados of investigative journalism narratives like ‘Scoop’, ‘Frost/Nixon‘ offers a look into the world of political intrigue and journalistic tenacity. Directed by Ron Howard, the film chronicles the historic 1977 television interviews between British journalist David Frost and former President Richard Nixon. Led by Michael Sheen as Frost and Frank Langella as Nixon, the movie navigates the high-stakes confrontation with riveting intensity. Set against the backdrop of the Watergate scandal, ‘Frost/Nixon‘ captures the essence of journalistic perseverance and the pursuit of truth, making it a must-watch watch for fans of ‘Scoop.’

