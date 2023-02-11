8 Horror Movies Like Skinamarink You Must See

‘Skinamarink‘ is an experimental horror movie that follows two children who get their slumber disturbed in the middle of the night to find their father missing from the house. Not only that, but they also notice that the doors, windows, and other things in the house have also started disappearing. In order to distract themselves from these strange and inexplicable occurrences, they start watching old videotapes of cartoons.

In the meanwhile, the two siblings hope that someone would come to get them out of this horrific situation. But soon, they are forced to face the fact that they are accompanied by a sinister force in the house that is watching over them. Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball, the found-footage type horror movie is based on Kyle’s 2020 short film ‘Heck’ and highlights the theme of children up against evil spirits, giving you the chills. So, if such films are up your alley, you might want to check out the below-listed recommendations. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Skinamarink’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)

Co-written and directed by Adam Robitel, ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan‘ is a 2014 found-footage horror movie that follows a documentary crew — Mia Medina, Gavin, and Luis — who stays at Deborah Logan’s house to document her battle against Alzheimer’s disease. However, as they document the elderly woman’s daily life, they come across something way more sinister than the disease itself. Apart from the fact that both ‘Skinamarink’ and ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’ are found-footage-type horror films, the presence of a supernatural element in both also connects the two movies in question.

7. V/H/S (2012)

The first installment of the ‘V/H/S’ film franchise, ‘V/H/S’ is a 2012 anthology horror movie that consists of different segments of found footage shorts, all of which are directed by different directors, including Adam Wingard, David Bruckner, Ti West, Glenn McQuaid, Joe Swanberg, and Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella). One of the shorts follows a group of misfits who are hired to break into a desolate house and steal a rare VHS tape. However, their mission takes a horrific turn when they find a dead body and various cryptic footage. Just like ‘Skinamarink,’ ‘V/H/S’ is also mainly based inside a house that houses a sinister force.

6. Incantation (2022)

The Kevin Ko directorial ‘Incantation‘ is a Taiwanese found-footage horror movie that revolves around Li Ronan who was cursed six years ago for breaking a religious taboo. After all this time, it is her daughter that might face the consequences of her actions. So, Li must battle supernatural forces and try to do everything in her power to keep her daughter unharmed. The theme of a child being the focal point of the evil’s attacks is what links ‘Incantation’ with ‘Skinamarink.’

5. The Visit (2015)

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, ‘The Visit’ is a 2015 horror thriller movie that revolves around two young siblings — Becca and Tyler — who live with their single divorced mother. After finding out the whereabouts of their maternal grandparents online, the two siblings get invited by them to live in their farmhouse for a week. As their mother goes on vacation with her boyfriend, they settle into their grandparents’ house.

However, Becca and Tyler notice that their grandparents have been acting quite strange during their stay. So, to appease their curiosity, they embark on a mission to find out what’s really happening at the farmstead. Both ‘Skinamarink’ and ‘The Visit’ is centered around two siblings trying to figure out the truth behind the house they are staying at.

4. Lake Mungo (2008)

Starring Rosie Traynor, David Pledger, Martin Sharpe, and Talia Zucker, ‘Lake Mungo’ is a 2008 Australian psychological horror movie that involves some found-footage and docufiction elements throughout the narrative with mockumentary-style storytelling. It revolves around the inexplicable and weird occurrences that take place after a girl drowns in a lake. Just like ‘Skinamarink,’ ‘Lake Mungo’ also incorporates the presence of some strange and evil forces that give the audience the chills.

3. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

‘The Blair Witch Project‘ is a 1999 supernatural horror movie that follows three film students — Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard — who embark on an adventurous journey into a Maryland forest, the Black Hills, to shoot a documentary film about a local myth called the Blair Witch. However, the students disappear and never come out of the forest. When their filming equipment and footage are discovered after a year, some horrific truth comes to light. Just like the two siblings’ father in ‘Skinamarink,’ the characters in the Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez directorial also vanish.

2. Oculus (2013)

The Mike Flanagan directorial ‘Oculus’ is a 2013 psychological horror movie that the director based on his own short film titled ‘Oculus: Chapter 3 – The Man with the Plan.’ The narrative follows two siblings — Kaylie Russell and Tim Russell — who go to some extreme lengths to prove that most of their family’s death and misfortunes are caused by a cursed antique mirror. Starring Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Annalise Basso, and Garrett Ryan Ewald, the horror film also revolves around two siblings and their collective battle against some supernatural forces, which are the themes and elements that connect it with ‘Skinamarink.’

1. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Written and directed by Oren Peli, ‘Paranormal Activity‘ is a 2007 supernatural horror movie and the first installment of the ‘Paramount Activity’ film franchise. The narrative centers around a young couple Katie and Micah who suspect that there is a supernatural force accompanying them in their house. So, in order to find out, they decide to set up a camera and document any kind of unusual occurrences that happen at night while they sleep. Apart from ‘Skinamarink’ and ‘Paranormal Activity’ being found-footage horror movies, they are also linked because of the fact that the latter was an independent film with a low budget, which is also the case with ‘Skinamarink.’

