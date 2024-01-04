The Florida Project: 10 Similar Movies About Imperfect Childhood and Poverty

‘The Florida Project’ is a 2017 film directed by Sean Baker, unfolds in the vibrant shadows of Disney World, portraying the struggles of a lively 6-year-old, Moonee, and her young, rebellious mother, Halley. Set against the backdrop of a budget motel near the world-famous theme park, watched over by Bobby (Willem Dafoe), the film captures the poignant yet turbulent lives of the residents. Moonee and her friends indulge in childhood mischief while their parents wrestle with the harsh realities of poverty. Bobby acts as a parental figure for both Moonee and Halley, attempting to regulate the wilder sides of the mother-daughter duo.

Moone befriends all the neighborhood’s children and the gang gets up to all sorts of mischief, often creating a nuisance for the residents, much to the delight of the pranksters. The film presents a raw and unfiltered view of life on the margins, where individuals living on the edge of society find moments of joy amidst adversity. As their lives intertwine with moments of both whimsy and heartache, the boundaries between innocence and hardship blur, illustrating a poignant tale of resilience, dreams, and the bittersweet beauty of fleeting childhoods.

10. Thirteen (2003)

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, ‘Thirteen,’ is an unflinching portrayal of the tumultuous journey into adolescence for Tracy, a 13-year-old girl, and her descent into rebellion. Tracy, initially a model student, becomes enamored with Evie, a daring and popular girl. Their fast-blossoming friendship leads Tracy down a path of drugs, risky behavior, and emotional volatility, further catalyzed by a broken home and resentment toward her mother.

The film delves deep into the intense bond between the two girls, capturing the complexities and pitfalls of teenage life, including peer pressure, family dynamics, and self-identity struggles. Tracy’s transformation from innocence to recklessness exposes the pressures and pitfalls faced by adolescents navigating the maze of adolescence. ‘Thirteen’ and ‘The Florida Project’ are both stories of a girl’s explorations of the world while coming from a challenging environment and troubled parental relationships; yet celebrating youthful adventures and friendship.

9. Beautiful Boy (2018)

A Felix Van Groeningen directorial, ‘Beautiful Boy,’ is a poignant drama following the relationship between father David and his son Nic amidst the latter’s agonizing battle with drug addiction. The film delves into the emotional turmoil, showcasing David’s unwavering love and relentless efforts to support Nic through his harrowing struggles.

Much like ‘The Florida Project,’ ‘Beautiful Boy’ shares an exploration of family dynamics under distressing circumstances. While the former centers on the innocence of childhood in impoverished settings, the latter offers an intimate portrayal of a father grappling with his son’s addiction. Both films capture raw emotions and poignant narratives, shedding light on resilience and the enduring power of familial bonds when faced with adversity.

8. Mid90s (2018)

‘Mid90s,’ delves into the life of Stevie, a thirteen-year-old boy residing in Los Angeles during the mid-90s. Struggling with a turbulent home life, Stevie seeks solace and a sense of belonging by immersing himself in the local skateboarding scene. He befriends a group of older skateboarders whose camaraderie makes them feel like a surrogate family.

Jonah Hill’s directorial debut authentically captures the essence of 90s skate culture, evoking nostalgia for the era through its soundtrack and visual style. Similar to ‘The Florida Project,’ ‘Mid90s’ showcases the lives of young protagonists living in less affluent environments. Both films portray the struggles and experiences of adolescents as they navigate complex family dynamics and forge friendships in neighborhoods marked by financial hardships.

7. About a Boy (2002)

Helmed by Chris and Paul Weitz, ‘About a Boy’ follows the story of Will Freeman, an immature, wealthy man-child who, in an attempt to meet women, pretends to be a single father. His life takes an unexpected turn when he befriends Marcus, an awkward and troubled adolescent boy. Initially using Marcus to his advantage, Will eventually develops a genuine connection with him, teaching each other valuable life lessons about friendship, responsibility, and the importance of family. For those who found themselves smiling at the evolving friendship of Bobby and Moonee, giving her a much-needed father figure, ‘About a Boy’ presents a similarly heartwarming tale of personal growth and emotional development.

6. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

With Mark Herman in the director’s chair, ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’ is a heart-wrenching tale set against the backdrop of World War II. It follows the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Bruno, the son of a Nazi officer, and Shmuel, a Jewish boy held captive in a concentration camp. Their innocent bond transcends the fences separating them, despite the devastating reality that surrounds them. Both this film, and ‘The Florida Project’ capture the purity of children’s perspectives, juxtaposed against the harsh realities of their environments. They illustrate the resilience and vulnerability of childhood and evoke deep emotional resonance within their narratives.

5. Honey Boy (2019)

A semi-autobiographical film penned by Shia LaBeouf, and directed by Alma Har’el, ‘Honey Boy,’ is offers a touching and intimate portrayal of the actor’s tumultuous childhood as a young performer. The story oscillates between two timelines, recounting the troubled relationship between Otis, a young actor trying to navigate fame, and his abusive, alcoholic father. Otis’ turbulent childhood, marked by a manipulative and emotionally volatile father, unravels through compelling performances and raw emotional depth, exploring themes of trauma, healing, and self-discovery. If you were drawn by Sean Baker’s presentation of the struggle of children trying to navigate challenging environments and dysfunctional family dynamics, ‘Honey Boy’ echoes the themes, and becomes a must-watch.

4. Billy Elliot (2000)

An 11-year-old boy from a coal-mining town in England discovers a passion for ballet amidst the adversity of his community’s rigid gender norms. Despite familial and societal pressures to conform to traditional masculine roles, Billy pursues his love for dance secretly with the help of his unconventional ballet teacher. The film captures the poignant struggles of a boy striving to follow his dreams in the face of societal expectations, economic hardship, and the disintegration of his family. Directed by Stephen Daldry, ‘Billy Elliot’ tells a story that will resonate with fans of ‘The Florida Project,’ as they both explore the themes of childhood resilience in adverse environments and a troubled familial backdrop.

3. Boyhood (2014)

‘Boyhood,’ with Richard Linklater at the helm, is a groundbreaking coming-of-age film shot over 12 years. It follows the life of Mason Evans Jr. from childhood to adolescence, capturing pivotal moments, struggles, and growth. The movie presents an intimate portrayal of Mason’s life, family dynamics, friendships, and personal evolution, reflecting the ordinary yet profound experiences that shape an individual’s identity and worldview. The earlier segments of the film are comparable to ‘The Florida Project’, exploring the trials and tribulations of growing up in less-than-ideal circumstances. Both films authentically depict the challenges and joys of youth, portraying the adaptability of the young protagonists.

2. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ is directed by Benh Zeitlin and tells the story of Hushpuppy, a resilient six-year-old girl living in a Louisiana bayou community named Bathtub. As the community faces natural calamities and ecological challenges, Hushpuppy embarks on a journey of self-discovery while navigating her strained relationship with her ailing father, Wink.

The film captures the community’s unwavering spirit, their struggles against calamity, and the magical realism woven into their everyday lives. The film is evocative of ‘The Florida Project’ in delving into the lives of marginalized communities through the eyes of resilient children facing harsh realities. Those who appreciate the heartfelt portrayal of a young girl’s innocence in Sean Baker’s work will find similar themes in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild.’

1. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

With directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris at the helm, the film revolves around the dysfunctional Hoover family on a road trip to fulfill Olive’s dream of participating in a beauty pageant. The diverse family members, each struggling with their quirks and problems, embark on an eventful journey marked by poignant moments, humor, and self-discovery. The film is emersed in themes of perseverance, family dynamics, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.

Just as in ‘The Florida Project,’ ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ explores the complexities of family relationships and portrays individuals striving for their aspirations in challenging circumstances. Both films exhibit the vibrance of young characters amidst imperfect family settings, weaving a heartwarming and humorous tale.

