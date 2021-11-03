7 Movies Like The Harder They Fall You Must See

‘The Harder They Fall’ is a revenge western that follows Nat Love, who spends decades waiting for a chance to avenge his parents’ brutal murders. When the time comes, our hero is joined by a group of eclectic gunslingers and proceeds to attack the vicious Rufus Buck Gang, which is led by (and named after) his nemesis.

The fast-paced western action, combined with a variety of well-rounded and complex characters, makes for an involved and entertaining narrative. If you’re craving more of the same, we’ve got some great recommendations that feature similarly epic western faceoffs. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘The Harder They Fall’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008)

Starting off with an unconventional but worthy film, ‘The Good, The Bad, The Weird’ is a South Korean western set in Manchuria in the 1930s. Much like the iconic 1966 western it derives its name from (‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’), this film centers around three characters’ paths colliding. However, the visuals and action are suitably updated, and the film’s twisting plot offers numerous opportunities for tense action sequences. Much like ‘The Harder They Fall,’ this film also widens the horizons of a classic western premise with aplomb, including a spectacular final showdown.

6. The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

This sequel to the 2003 comedy-horror film ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ turns the plot into western cinema territory and features the murderous Firefly family on the run from the authorities. Wanted for over seventy-five homicides, the family is chased by a corrupt sheriff, making things even murkier. The action is gruesome and relentless, and though the film strays far from classic westerns, it has a lot of the same mojo that makes ‘The Harder They Fall’ such an entertaining watch.

5. Dances with Wolves (1990)

Based on the 1988 book of the same name by Michael Blake, ‘Dances With Wolves’ follows Lieutenant John J. Dunbar of the Union Army during the Civil War. Following a posting to the Western Frontier, the Lieutenant finds himself eventually embraced by the local Native American tribe. The film is bookended by epic battles between the Union and Confederate Armies and later between U.S. troops and the Native American tribe. The stakes are high, and this film, like ‘The Harder They Fall,’ is a cross-cultural western.

4. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Possibly one of the most iconic modern westerns, ‘3:10 to Yuma’ follows a veteran and rancher who takes on the risky job of transporting an outlaw. With intense performances by Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, the film has a cast that’s arguably as exciting as the one in ‘The Harder They Fall.’ The two films also share many overlapping themes of moral ambiguity and changing political landscapes, interspersed with a healthy dose of fiery western action.

3. The Homesman (2014)

Set in the 1850s, ‘The Homesman’ follows Mary Bee Cuddy and her reluctant (and seedy) companion as they help a woman escape to Iowa. Based on the 1988 novel of the same name by Glendon Swarthout, the film is a tense western that turns the tables and places female characters at the center of the narrative. For those that enjoyed Trudy, Mary, and Cuffee’s blistering characters in ‘The Harder They Fall,’ this one’s for you!

2. True Grit (2010)

Based on an adaptation of Charles Portis’ 1968 novel of the same name, this Coen Brothers western refreshes the genre with an intriguing premise. A teenage girl hires a law enforcement officer to track down her father’s killer and embarks on an epic journey. Don’t let the age of the central character throw you off. As the title suggests, the film doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to showdowns and will have western fans mesmerized. This film is a worthy follow-up to ‘The Harder They Fall.’

1. Django Unchained (2012)

Quentin Tarantino’s take on westerns resulted in this fiery tale of revenge that follows the titular character as he searches for his wife. Teaming up with a bounty hunter, the former slave embarks on a visceral journey that is chock full of very satisfying and stylish revenge violence. Like ‘The Harder They Fall,’ this film features breathless western action and slick characters that ooze charisma in the most badass of ways. If you’re one of the few people on the planet that’s not seen ‘Django Unchained,’ we highly suggest you do!

Read More: Best Western Movies of the 21st Century