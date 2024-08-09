10 Heist Movies Like The Instigators You Should Watch

The Doug Liman-directed comedy thriller ‘The Instigators’ tells the story of a desperate father, Rory, whose divorce and child support payments have left him in a financial hole. He teams up with a former convict, Cobby Murphy, to pull off a heist against the city’s corrupt mayor, Joseph Miccelli. However, when the plan goes awry in spectacular fashion, they have to flee with their lives as law enforcement, thugs, and hitmen start pursuing the unlikely pair. Matters worsen when Rory’s therapist, Dr. Donna Rivera, gets drawn into the epic conflict.

By combining a humorous tone with a caper thriller narrative, the Apple TV+ film taps into the buddy robber relationship between its two central leads, Rory and Cobby. As the narrative progresses, they better understand one another while offering a range of silly interactions to keep the fun alive while trying to survive foes pouring in from every direction. The Liman directorial explores how a botched criminal plan can lead to a whole world of trouble for those involved as they try to dig their way out of a proverbial mess of their own making. If the film appeals to your senses, here are 10 movies like ‘The Instigators’ that you should watch.

10. The Lookout (2007)

Written and directed by Scott Frank, ‘The Lookout’ follows Chris Pratt, a young high-school hockey player whose life is uprooted after a car accident leaves him with a brain injury. Chris loses his memory and cognitive abilities as a result of the injury, forcing him to pick up a different career where he hopes for an everyday, normal life. However, he soon becomes entangled in a conspiracy with a group of criminals who plan to rob the bank where he works.

While ‘The Lookout’ features a story where the protagonist is unwittingly drawn into a criminal plot, there is an overlap between Chris’ struggles and the struggles of the central characters of ‘The Instigators.’ Like Rory and Cobby, Chris is forced into a job because of the shortcomings in other parts of his life. However, as he gets drawn into something much larger and more sinister, he attempts to dismantle it from the inside out. His plans may fall on a different side of the line, but the predicament that got him there aligns with the main characters in the Liman directorial and the chaos that unravels as a result.

9. Triple Frontier (2019)

‘Triple Frontier‘ revolves around a group of Special Forces operatives who plan to rob a South American drug lord, Lorea, known to be hiding fortunes in his well-guarded compound in the jungles. The team comprises leader Santiago Garcia, also known as Pope, Tom Davis, William Miller, Ben Miller, and Francisco Morales. Planning to keep the spoils for themselves, the crew deviates from their duties in a personal quest to obtain riches. Subsequently, they face many unforeseen challenges, with escape seeming more difficult than actually stealing the money.

Directed and co-written by J.C. Chandor from a story by Mark Boal, ‘Triple Frontier’ delves into the morality and the repercussions of undertaking a massive criminal plot. Like Rory’s dive into crime in ‘The Instigators,’ the group in the Chandor directorial finds themselves in a difficult situation with a series of enemy gunmen bearing down on them in an increasingly tense situation. Consequently, each member’s psychological makeup and fiber are tested as their predicament becomes more harrowing by the second but engaging to witness.

8. Heist (2001)

Helmed by David Mamet, ‘Heist’ revolves around a grizzled burglar named Joe Moore who wishes to retire from his career as a seasoned thief. Unfortunately, his plans take a swift turn when he is betrayed by his fence, Mickey Bergman, after pulling off a successful robbery. With the help of his crew, Joe plans a massive heist operation to steal gold bars from a cargo plane. However, the inclusion of Jimmy Silk, Mickey’s rookie nephew, into the crew adds to Joe’s frustration, as he does not trust Jimmy and suspects he has ulterior motives.

‘Heist’ depicts the struggles of a career criminal who wants to exit his felonious life but is forced back into it under the pretense of a final job. It alights upon themes similar to those of ‘The Instigators,’ as showcased through the job being treated like a means to an end, which reflects back on the motivations of the Liman film’s main characters. However, like them, Joe is trapped in a precarious situation after his planned robbery goes completely astray, forcing him to restrategize and find a way out of the mess, no matter the cost.

7. Out of Sight (1998)

The Steven Soderbergh-directed crime comedy ‘Out of Sight’ follows Jack Fowley, an infamous bank robber who escapes prison with his friend Buddy Bragg. During their getaway, Jack kidnaps Karen Sisco, a Federal Marshal with a bright and determined outlook. Jack and Karen develop a romantic attraction despite being on opposite sides of the law. Eventually escaping the clutches of the criminal, she finds herself strangely drawn to him. Meanwhile, Jack forges ahead with a plan to steal from a wealthy businessman, Richard Ripley, inadvertently placing him in Karen’s cross-sights, whose feelings for Jack come in the way of performing her duties.

Adapted from Elmore Leonard’s eponymous novel, ‘Out of Sight’ features a fatal attraction between a known felon and a law enforcement official. The film alights upon the same quirky interpersonal relationships that define ‘The Instigators.’ Fowley and Karen’s attraction, while being enemies divided by their allegiances, hits those same marks of hilarity as achieved through the irregular conversations between Cobby, Rory, and Donna. Jack Fowley has to escape the clutches of the Federal Marshall pursuing his tail while pulling off a daring heist of his own, which is also somewhat akin to Rory and Cobby’s plans following their botched attempt at a heist.

6. Bandits (2001)

In ‘Bandits,’ Joe Blake and Terry Collins return to their criminal lives after a stint in prison. Robbing a slew of banks to finance their efforts to settle south of the border and embrace a new life free from their illegitimate past, the two gain the nickname “Sleepover Bandits” because of their hostage-taking methods. Soon, however, they run into a disillusioned housewife named Kate Wheeler, who joins them on their crime spree, sparking a love triangle among the group.

Like ‘The Instigators,’ the Barry Levinson directorial blends comedy and crime perfectly. The two central characters, Joe and Terry, fight over the affections of one woman, leading to a series of humorous and quirky interactions. Their chemistry is not dissimilar to Rory and Cobby’s relationship and the interference of Dr. Donna Rivera into the mix, although there is no romance involved in the latter. The combination of ambitious heists, engaging banter, and the promise of an entertaining trio who constantly gets themselves into the thick of action will tickle viewer’s fancy.

5. Quick Change (1990)

In their directorial debut, ‘Quick Change,’ Bill Murray and Howard Franklin depict an elaborate bank robbery undertaken by Grimm, his girlfriend Phyllis, and his friend Loomis. After devising a meticulous heist that comes together with perfect execution, the trio’s plans to leave New York City are roadblocked by a series of frustrating obstacles that quickly lead them down numerous dead ends.

The comedy and heist film captures the same silliness depicted in ‘The Instigators,’ blending absurdity with a thriller narrative. Grimm’s escape attempts mirror the hilarious circumstances of Rory and Cobby as they are continually hounded by those looking to make them pay. It also portrays the ineptitude and incompetence of the main leads despite engaging in what should be a severe crime of humongous consequence, adding to the comical nature of their plan.

4. Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

‘Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead’ revolves around two brothers, Andy and Hank Hanson, who plan to rob the jewelry store owned by their parents. Struggling to deal with their financial debts, Andy convinces his brother to go ahead with the plan, even though he has reservations. However, they mess up the whole thing, leading to the tragic death of their mother, who happens to be in the store during the ordeal. Subsequently, they are guilt-ridden and devastated by their actions as their father begins hunting down the masked men who robbed him.

The Sidney Lumet directorial dives into the unintended consequences of the main characters’ sticking their hand into the world of crime to solve their issues, only to make matters worse. While it touches upon the same heist-gone-wrong scenario from ‘The Instigators,’ here, the stakes are doubled as personal and emotional conflict arises from the choices of the Hanson brothers, who are psychologically torn by the impact of their actions.

3. The Town (2010)

Directed by Ben Affleck, ‘The Town‘ follows a career criminal, Doug MacRay, whose string of successful bank heists has led to the attention of an FBI agent, Adam Fawley, breathing down his neck. After planning a new bank heist, Doug and his crew take a bank manager named Claire Keesey hostage when things go out of hand. Subsequently, they release the woman, afraid of the repercussions of kidnapping someone. Doug strikes up a relationship with her under a guise, unwittingly sparking genuine feelings for Claire while reconsidering his life choices.

Based on Chuck Hogan’s novel ‘Prince of Thieves,’ the 2010 film dives into the struggles of an imperfect bunch who knows their actions have a time limit but cannot escape. While ‘The Town’ provokes a more profound look into the trappings of a criminal lifestyle, it aligns with ‘The Instigators’ through its inciting incident of a botched heist. Doug and his crew are on a fire streak of impeccable bank robberies that have left everyone confounded until they mess up one with severe consequences attached. Consequently, both films deal with the aftermath of a bungled crime, forcing the central characters to find a way out of their problems without getting caught red-handed.

2. Logan Lucky (2017)

‘Logan Lucky‘ revolves around a West Virginia family man named Jimmy Logan who gets dumped out of his construction job due to a limp. Neck-deep in financial problems, Logan decides to hatch a plan to steal from the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a massive NASCAR race. He recruits his one-armed brother, Clyde, his sister, Mellie, and explosives expert Joe Bang to complete the heist. Joe’s brothers, Sam and Fish, also join the action as they prepare for the big day. However, on the fated heist day, things go badly wrong, forcing the crew to improvise on the spot to ensure the success of their ambitious plot.

‘The Instigators’ and ‘Logan Lucky’ share a central theme of a well-planned criminal plan that goes completely sideways as soon as execution comes to the fore. The Steven Soderbergh-directed comedy thriller aligns with much of the former’s narrative, including the hilariously mounting stakes in a heist that, despite its impressive build-up, leads to a catalog of errors. Jimmy Logan may have the chops to plan a heist, unlike Rory and Cobby; however, his ineptitude and incompetence put him in a similar spot as the other two in the Soderbergh flick, making his climb out of the mess that much more entertaining.

1. Midnight Run (1988)

In ‘Midnight Run,‘ a bounty hunter named Jack Walsh is tasked with locating and recovering a mob accountant, The Duke, whose real name is Jonathan Mardukas. Jack has to bring him back to Los Angeles before the entourage of law enforcement agencies get their hands on him. However, after finding him, the reserved mercenary has to go on a cross-country goose chase with the FBI and the mob tailing him at every point. Things are not helped when The Duke’s strange personality clashes with Jack’s and lands them both in a difficult position to get along until they survive their ordeal.

Produced and directed by Martin Brest from a script by George Gallo, ‘Midnight Run’ is a direct inspiration for ‘The Instigators.’ Both films depict a similar situation unraveling for the central leads as they attempt to form a temporary partnership amidst gunfire raining down on them from all sides. Paralleling the predicament of Rory and Cobby in the Doug Liman directorial, Jack and The Duke strike up a comedic pairing while driving around the countryside, evading their pursuers. Naturally, it serves as the perfect after-viewing for fans of ‘The Instigators,’ with Matt Damon, who plays Rory, citing it as a “touchstone” for him and fellow lead Casey Affleck.

Read More: The Instigators: Where Was the Apple TV+ Movie Filmed?