12 Movies Like The Prestige on Netflix Right Now

‘The Prestige’ is set in 19th-century London and follows rival magicians Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman), whose professional competition develops into a deeply personal feud. Their conflict begins during their early years and eventually drives both men to pursue increasingly dangerous illusions in an effort to surpass one another. Borden excels at the technical side of magic, while Angier relies on his charisma and showmanship. Their obsession reaches a breaking point when Angier pays a heavy price for a dangerous stunt, leaving Borden uncertain about his own future. While the story moves between the past and present, their bitter history and puzzling beliefs gradually come to light.

With both magicians willing to sacrifice almost anything for victory, their very understanding of each other alters in unexpected ways. Delving into the purpose of magic itself, Borden and Angier must conquer their own egos to truly earn the prestige of the world of illusions. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the sci-fi psychological thriller is based on the eponymous novel by Christopher Priest and is widely regarded as one of Nolan’s most complex and philosophical works. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘The Prestige,’ capture the vivid layers of the human mind and examine the intricacies of purpose, obsession, identity, and meaning.

12. Fair Play (2023)

Brought to life by Chloe Domont, ‘Fair Play’ turns a promising relationship into a ruthless contest for control when Emily Meyers (Phoebe Dynevor) rises professionally at the expense of Luke Edmunds (Alden Ehrenreich), her romantic partner and colleague at the same company. Luke had expected the career advancement for himself, making Emily’s promotion far more personal than either of them anticipated. While the couple struggles to adjust to their altered workplace dynamic, professional disappointment begins to enter their private lives.

Resentment and insecurity replace the trust and intimacy that once held them together, forcing both to confront how much their ambitions have shaped their relationship. Both ‘The Prestige’ and ‘Fair Play’ turn professional ambition into a destructive force, showing how the pursuit of success can consume personal relationships and change someone’s core nature. The psychological thriller film is available on Netflix.

11. The Occupant (2020)

‘The Occupant‘ or ‘Hogar’ is the tale of Javier Muñoz (Javier Gutiérrez), a disgraced executive who refuses to accept that his former life is gone after losing his job and being forced to leave his family’s apartment. Still able to enter the home, Javier begins secretly observing the people who now live there, becoming increasingly fixated on the life they have inherited. The attempt to maintain a connection to his old existence gradually develops into a dangerous obsession with reclaiming it.

When his sense of entitlement grows, Javier manipulates his circumstances and pushes past moral boundaries, allowing his desire to recover his former status to consume him. Akin to ‘The Prestige,’ the Spanish thriller drama film generates suspense through secrecy, manipulation, paranoia, and escalating obsession. The films explore how far people can go when personal desires take precedence over the consequences of their actions. Written and directed by David Pastor and Àlex Pastor, the movie is streaming here.

10. The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ begins with a disturbing mystery at West Point in 1830, where a young cadet is found dead after an apparent suicide under circumstances that suggest something far more sinister is at work. Detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), a former constable battling depression, is brought in to uncover what happened, only to discover that the victim’s heart has been removed. With the academy’s cadets offering little cooperation and the evidence becoming increasingly unsettling, Landor finds an unlikely ally in Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), a young cadet with a sharp and unconventional mind.

The pair pieces together the clues, and their investigation draws them deeper into a mystery where the truth becomes increasingly disturbing. Based on Louis Bayard’s eponymous novel, the gothic thriller film is shaped under the direction of Scott Cooper, who also wrote the screenplay. Both ‘The Prestige’ and ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ follow characters driven to uncover or achieve something that demands extraordinary commitment, gradually consuming their lives in unforeseen ways. Watch it on Netflix.

9. Fractured (2019)

Director Brad Anderson’s ‘Fractured’ turns a family emergency into a disturbing search for answers when Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington) wakes up at a hospital and discovers that his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri) are seemingly nowhere to be found. The confusion begins after Peri is injured during a family road trip and Ray brings her to the hospital with Joanne before eventually losing consciousness.

The staff claims that neither his wife nor daughter was ever admitted, leaving Ray desperate to prove that they were there. His search through the hospital’s corridors grows increasingly unsettling as conflicting information makes him question the institution and his own perception of events. Along the lines of ‘The Prestige,’ the narrative makes the act of discovering the truth itself a dangerous mission, turning the realities of characters upside down. Enjoy the psychological thriller film here.

8. The Call (2020)

‘The Call’ or ‘Kol’ transforms an old phone into a terrifying link between two women separated by two decades. After returning to her childhood home, Seo-yeon Kim (Park Shin-hye) unexpectedly connects with Oh Young-sook (Jeon Jong-seo), who lives in the same house twenty years earlier. Their conversations reveal that the past and present can influence one another, allowing Seo-yeon to change her own life by altering events in Young-sook’s timeline. But the power of their connection takes a darker turn when Seo-yeon discovers who Young-sook really is. Her attempt to change the past unleashes a ruthless killer whose actions begin reshaping both timelines.

Once the consequences escalate, Seo-yeon must find a way to stop Young-sook before the connection between their lives destroys everything. With Lee Chung-hyun in the director’s chair, the Korean sci-fi psychological thriller film is adapted from the British film ‘The Caller.’ Both ‘The Prestige’ and ‘The Call’ rely on concealed information and misleading appearances, forcing characters to constantly reconsider what they think they know. In both films, one character’s actions profoundly and mysteriously affect another, causing chaos. You may watch it on Netflix.

7. In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

With Jim Mickle providing the directorial vision, ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ follows Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), whose fixation on an inexplicable murder pattern gradually consumes his life. The mystery begins in 1988, when a series of seemingly connected killings draws Thomas into a case that refuses to make sense. Although the suspected killer dies, the violence resurfaces nine years later under eerily similar circumstances, with evidence pointing to the same woman. When the pattern repeats again, Thomas becomes convinced that something beyond ordinary explanation is at work.

His investigation turns into a decades-long pursuit as he tries to understand how the woman can repeatedly appear and why the killings follow such a precise cycle. While ‘The Prestige’ uses the world of magic to convey how the obsessive pursuit of truth comes at a heavy personal price, ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ does the same through a police investigation. The sci-fi thriller film can be found on Netflix.

6. Mirage (2018)

‘Mirage’ or ‘Durante la tormenta’ picks up with Vera Roy (Adriana Ugarte) discovering that the past can be changed. An unusual electrical storm allows her to communicate with Nico Lasarte (Julio Bohigas-Couto), a boy living in the same house in 1989. Nico is destined to die after witnessing his neighbor’s murder, but Vera’s warning saves him and unexpectedly rewrites her own life. When the storm passes, Vera finds herself in a reality where the daughter she once knew no longer exists and everything familiar has been altered.

Desperate to understand what happened, she traces the chain of events connecting Nico’s survival to her present circumstances. With the strange phenomenon offering a possible way to undo the damage, Vera races against time to uncover the truth and recover the life she lost. Both ‘The Prestige’ and ‘Mirage’ build their stories around extraordinary events that challenge the characters’ understanding of reality, while also featuring puzzling visual aesthetics. The Spanish mystery drama film from director Oriol Paulo is streaming here.

5. Inside Man (2006)

‘Inside Man’ is a Spike Lee directorial that centers on a meticulously planned Manhattan bank heist that quickly becomes a battle of deception between a calculating criminal and the people trying to understand his endgame. Dalton Russell (Clive Owen) leads his crew into the bank and takes hostages, leaving Detective Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) to negotiate. The situation becomes even more complicated when the bank’s founder brings in Madeleine White (Jodie Foster) to recover something hidden inside the institution.

When the police surround the building, the negotiations grow increasingly strange, raising questions about the robbers’ real intentions. This places Dalton and Keith in a psychological feud of tactics, where they try to outsmart each other at every turn, much like Angier and Borden do in ‘The Prestige.’ The crime thriller film is accessible on Netflix.

4. Forgotten (2017)

‘Forgotten’ or ‘Gi-eok-ui bam’ places Jin-seok (Kang Ha-neul) in an increasingly unsettling mystery after his older brother, Yu-seok (Kim Mu-yeol), returns home following a nineteen-day abduction with no recollection of what happened. Already receiving treatment for mild schizophrenia, Jin-seok initially struggles to make sense of the strange changes surrounding his brother’s return. His admiration for Yu-seok soon gives way to suspicion as familiar details begin feeling wrong and his family’s new home becomes increasingly difficult to trust.

Determined to understand what happened during the disappearance, Jin-seok starts questioning Yu-seok and the reality around him. But the deeper he digs, the less certain he becomes about his own perceptions and the people closest to him. In the Korean mystery thriller film, similar to ‘The Prestige,’ the search for an explanation becomes increasingly consuming, pushing characters deeper into circumstances they struggle to control. Penned and helmed by Jang Hang-jun, the movie can be found here.

3. God’s Crooked Lines (2022)

‘God’s Crooked Lines’ or ‘Los renglones torcidos de Dios’ delves into the experiences of private investigator Alice Gould (Bárbara Lennie), who enters a psychiatric hospital under false pretenses to uncover the truth behind a patient’s suspicious death. But the hospital proves far more unpredictable than anticipated, surrounding her with contradictory accounts and circumstances. Her investigation progresses, and Alice finds herself caught between what she claims is happening and what others insist is the truth.

Her confidence gradually begins to erode, leaving her unsure whether she is uncovering a carefully concealed reality or losing her own grip on it. Directed by Oriol Paulo, the Spanish psychological thriller film is based on Torcuato Luca de Tena’s novel of the same name. ‘The Prestige’ and ‘God’s Crooked Lines’ blur the boundary between what is genuine and what is mere deception, placing characters in unsettling situations where their own minds seem to work against them. It is available to enjoy on Netflix.

2. Memento (2000)

‘Memento’ tells the story of Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), whose inability to form new memories leaves him trapped in a constant cycle of rediscovering his own past. After a traumatic attack kills his wife, Leonard becomes determined to identify the person responsible, but his condition makes an ordinary investigation impossible. To compensate, he develops a painstaking system of photographs, handwritten notes, and tattoos that preserves clues his mind cannot. Yet the people he encounters, including Teddy (Joe Pantoliano) and Natalie (Carrie-Anne Moss), are difficult to judge when Leonard cannot remember what they have told him.

Fragments of information begin colliding with his assumptions, making truth increasingly difficult to separate from manipulation. Written and helmed by Christopher Nolan, the psychological thriller film is based on Jonathan Nolan’s short story ‘Memento Mori.’ While ‘The Prestige’ and ‘Memento’ are both from the same director, they also feature similar visual aesthetics, narrative styles, and themes of identity and memory that drive the characters’ journeys. It can be accessed on Netflix.

1. The Perfection (2018)

‘The Perfection’ is a psychological horror thriller film about two accomplished musicians whose connection becomes increasingly disturbing. Charlotte Willmore (Allison Williams), once a promising cello prodigy, returns to an elite academy after spending years away for personal reasons. There, she reconnects with Elizabeth Wells (Logan Browning), the talented cellist who took her place. What begins as a reunion between two women with a shared musical background soon develops into manipulation and psychological torment, drawing them deeper into the unresolved tensions surrounding the academy and its powerful mentor, Anton (Steven Weber).

As their ordeal intensifies, buried secrets begin to emerge, revealing that Charlotte and Elizabeth’s connection goes far beyond their careers and forcing both women to confront what lies behind their experiences. ‘The Prestige’ pits rival magicians against one another, while ‘The Perfection’ places two accomplished cellists within a disturbing relationship shaped by competition, control, and concealed motives. Watch the Richard Shepard directorial here.

Read More: The Prestige Explained