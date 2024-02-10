The Visit: Explore 8 Horror Thriller Films Just Like It

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, ‘The Visit’ is a gripping psychological horror film that takes audiences on a chilling journey. Released in 2015, the story follows siblings Becca and Tyler (Olivia DeJonge and Ed Oxenbould) as they embark on a week-long visit to their estranged grandparents’ rural farm. The film takes a sinister turn when the children discover disturbing behavior from their seemingly sweet grandparents (Deanna Dunagan and Peter McRobbie). Shyamalan skillfully blends suspense and terror, creating an unsettling atmosphere that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

As the siblings attempt to unravel the dark secrets hidden within the farmhouse, ‘The Visit’ explores themes of family, trust, and the psychological impact of confronting one’s deepest fears. The movie’s distinctive narrative and unforeseen twists firmly establish it as an outstanding horror thriller. For enthusiasts craving spine-tingling experiences, delve into these eight movies like ‘The Visit,’ each promising an enthralling expedition into the domains of suspense and psychological intrigue.

8. The Devil Inside (2012)

Directed by William Brent Bell, ‘The Devil Inside‘ is a found-footage horror film that follows Isabella Rossi (Fernanda Andrade) as she investigates her mother’s involvement in a series of exorcisms gone wrong. The film unfolds through a documentary-style lens, chronicling Isabella’s journey into the Vatican’s controversial exorcism school and the subsequent horrors she uncovers. The cast includes Simon Quarterman, Evan Helmuth, and Suzan Crowley as Maria Rossi, all bringing in their A-game for this horror endeavor. Co-relating to ‘The Visit,’ both films use a documentary-style approach to intensify horror, unraveling family secrets and psychological terror through unsuspecting characters caught in unsettling situations, offering viewers a spine-chilling experience.

7. Don’t Breathe (2016)

Directed by Fede Álvarez, ‘Don’t Breathe’ is a horror thriller that plunges viewers into the suspenseful world of a blind army veteran’s home invasion. As a trio of young burglars attempts to steal from the blind man (Stephen Lang), the tables turn, and the invaders find themselves fighting for survival in a pitch-dark, sound-sensitive environment. The film boasts a tense narrative and expertly crafted suspense owing to strong performances by Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, and Dylan Minnette. In a parallel with ‘The Visit,’ ‘Don’t Breathe’ relies on intense atmospheres and unexpected twists, trapping characters and audiences in a nerve-wracking exploration of the unknown, creating a thrilling cinematic experience.

6. Mother! (2017)

Jennifer Lawrence delivers a standout performance in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!‘, a surreal and allegorical horror film. Lawrence portrays the unnamed protagonist, whose tranquil life with her husband (Javier Bardem) is disrupted by the arrival of enigmatic guests. As tensions escalate and chaos ensues, Lawrence’s portrayal of the bewildered and increasingly distraught character anchors the film’s descent into madness. Aronofsky’s direction creates a haunting atmosphere, amplified by the stellar performances of the entire cast. In a thematic parallel to ‘The Visit,’ ‘Mother!’ dives into psychological horror and family dynamics, immersing viewers in a nightmarish journey of symbolism and existential dread.

5. Sinister (2012)

‘Sinister‘ and ‘The Visit’ share a common thread in their exploration of unsettling family dynamics and psychological horror. Both films intricately blend suspense with a focus on family secrets, unraveling disturbing truths within seemingly ordinary households. In ‘Sinister,’ directed by Scott Derrickson, Ethan Hawke plays a true-crime writer Ellison Oswalt, who unwittingly exposes his family to supernatural horrors while investigating a series of murders. The film’s sinister atmosphere, unexpected twists, and Hawke’s performance make it a psychological thriller akin to ‘The Visit,’ where unsuspecting characters confront dark revelations within the confines of their familial relationships.

4. X (2022)

Directed, written, produced, and edited by Ti West, ‘X‘ unfolds as a slasher film featuring Mia Goth in dual roles, navigating the characters of Maxine and the elderly Pearl. With a star-studded cast including Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi, the film immerses viewers in the unsettling atmosphere of a 1979 production set. As the crew assembles to shoot a pornographic film on a Texas property, reminiscent of ‘The Visit’s eerie rural setting, they become ensnared in a perilous situation, facing the threat of a homicidal elderly couple.

3. Jessabelle (2014)

‘Jessabelle’ is a supernatural horror film directed by Kevin Greutert. The movie features Sarah Snook in the lead role as Jessie, a woman who returns to her childhood home in Louisiana after a car accident leaves her partially paralyzed. As Jessie uncovers dark secrets through a series of videotapes left by her deceased mother, the film intertwines Southern Gothic elements with supernatural horror. Mark Webber, David Andrews, and Joelle Carter, part of the supporting cast, infuse the narrative with the essential elements of horror through their performances. ‘Jessabelle’ shares thematic similarities with ‘The Visit’ through its exploration of family secrets and the eerie atmosphere surrounding a protagonist’s return to her roots, unraveling haunting revelations.

2. The Wretched (2019)

Directed by Brett Pierce and Drew T. Pierce, ‘The Wretched‘ is a supernatural horror film that follows teenager Ben (John-Paul Howard) as he discovers a sinister presence lurking in his small coastal town. As Ben investigates, he uncovers a dark secret involving a malevolent entity possessing his neighbors. The film blends elements of folklore and suspense, creating a chilling atmosphere as Ben battles to save his family and friends from the ancient evil. With standout performances from Howard and Piper Curda, ‘The Wretched’ stands as an encapsulating narrative that resonates with fans of ‘The Visit,’ both exploring the horrors hidden beneath seemingly ordinary settings.

1. The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)

For aficionados of psychological horror craving a fresh, hair-raising experience akin to ‘The Visit,’ ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan‘ is an absolute must-watch. Directed by Adam Robitel, this film seamlessly melds found-footage aesthetics with a riveting narrative, immersing viewers into the disquieting unraveling of Deborah Logan’s life. Jill Larson delivers an unforgettable performance as Deborah, a woman battling Alzheimer’s, whose condition takes a sinister turn. The film masterfully blends supernatural horror elements with the vulnerability of dementia, creating an atmosphere of unnerving suspense. As Deborah’s disturbing transformation unfolds, ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan‘ stands as a haunting exploration of familial ties and the eerie unknown.

