Warcraft: 10 Similar Movies Based on Video Games You Should Watch

When The Great Gate is breached with the aid of the corrupting Fel magic, the human realm of Azeroth is faced with an invading orc force that threatens its destruction. In the fantasy epic film ‘Warcraft,’ Commander Anduin Lothar, the brother-in-law of King Llane Wrynn, teams up with an excommunicated Kirin Tor mage, Khadgar, to embark on a quest to stop the orc forces before they lay waste to everything. On their journey, they are joined by Garona, an enslaved half-orc who is distrusted by her people and finds her place among the humans. Meanwhile, the orcs, led by warlock Gul’dan, are desperate to reclaim the loss of their native world, Draenor, by extinguishing humanity’s flame.

Directed by Duncan Jones, the action fantasy pits the audience in two camps—one following the humans and the other following the orcs through the eyes of Durotan, the chieftain of the Frostwolf clan. Based on the popular multiplayer role-playing game ‘World of Warcraft’ created by Blizzard Entertainment, the film depicts the invasion of the savage orc horde into the pristine lands of humanity. The story is the first encounter between the two races as they forge a relationship on the battlefield. If you are intrigued by the epic narrative of kings, commanders, mages, dwarves, and orcs in this action-fueled fantasy that delves into war and betrayal, here are 10 video game movies like ‘Warcraft’ you must see.

10. Uncharted (2022)

‘Uncharted’ is an adventure film based on the video game of the same name by Naughty Dog. In this Ruben Fleischer directorial, the story follows Nathan Drake, a bartender recruited by Victor “Sully” Sullivan to track down an ancient treasure from the Magellan expedition. On his quest to recover this treasure, Drake finds himself at odds with a corrupt billionaire and mercenaries who look to stop him at every chance. Additionally, the protagonist is also confronted with the possibility of locating his long-lost brother through his epic hunt.

The exploration film blends high-octane action with puzzle-solving in its globe-trekking journey, which alights upon themes of epic questlines similar to ‘Warcraft.’ Both stories explore the deep underlying lore of their video game-inspired narratives while presenting an exciting mystery at the center of the piece. Drake is a charismatic ruffian whose plucky feats are mirrored in the heroism of characters such as Anduin Lothar and Durotan from the fantasy world of Azeroth. The gripping set pieces that made ‘Uncharted’ so famous as a video game are faithfully recreated in their cinematic counterparts with the same energy and verve.

9. Monster Hunter (2020)

After an army captain is teleported to another world where giant beasts roam the land, she has to learn to fight these monsters in the action fantasy film, ‘Monster Hunter,’ directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. Based on the video game series of the same name developed by Capcom, the film follows Captain Artemis, an Army Ranger who is sent to a new world while hunting for her missing soldiers in the desert. In this strange and unknown place, Artemis teams up with a man named Hunter, who is trained in the ways of battling against the colossal creatures that terrorize the alien world.

Delving into a high fantasy epic where the rules of engagement are life-threatening, ‘Monster Hunter’ showcases the awe-inspiring nature of humans going up against humongous forces. In the Duncan Jones directorial, this threat is the invading orc horde, while in the Capcom-inspired narrative, they are monsters with unique powers. Just as the orcs stumble through a portal into the realm of Azeroth, Captain Artemis finds herself stranded on a dangerous new planet where she has to master the ways of war against these infallible beasts. The two narratives depict how humanity forges an alliance against an unstoppable threat that seeks to wipe them out.

8. Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Set against a backdrop where history, science fiction, and action collide, ‘Assassin’s Creed’ revolves around Callum Lynch, a descendant of Aguilar de Nerha, an Assassin Brotherhood member living in Spain during the late 15th century. After the Abstergo Foundation kidnaps Callum, he is plugged into the Animus, a machine that allows a user to relive his ancestor’s genetic memories to find out the location of the Apple of Eden, an artifact that is coveted by Templars and Assassins alike.

Based on the extremely popular eponymous video game series created by Ubisoft, the film explores the intricacies of timelines and connectivity across the ages. Director Justin Kurzel depicts a narrative brimming with medieval acts of heroism shared with ‘Warcraft.’ As betrayal and human allegiances shift between orcs and humans, so does the battle between the Assassins and Templars, who have been at each other’s necks since time immemorial. The forces of good and evil have multiple shades of grey in the fight between the factions that have warred in the shadows for centuries.

7. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ follows the adventures of Prince Dastan, who stumbles upon a dagger that controls the flow of time. The fantasy film is an adaption of Ubisoft’s video game of the same name and brings to life the thrilling time-bending mechanics that made the game a prescient entry. After Dastan is framed for his father’s death, he has to get Princess Tamina’s help to ensure that the king’s brother is not crowned. He must also avoid the possibility of a catastrophic disaster being unleashed upon the land due to using the dagger’s time-altering abilities.

There are similarities in the treachery surrounding the political battle for power in the Mike Newell directorial and ‘Warcraft.’ As the protagonists of both worlds strive to stop a calamity befalling their nation, they have to contend with dark, untrusting cohorts of people with their agendas. Dastan’s rise to prominence through his mastery of the dagger can be linked to Khadgar’s growth as a magic user in ‘Warcraft.’ In both screenplays, familiar faces reveal themselves as enemies, while those who are rivals turn into allies.

6. Tomb Raider (2018)

Lara Croft, a strong-willed young woman, embarks on a treasure-hunting quest to an unknown island close to Japan in the Roar Uthaug-directed ‘Tomb Raider.’ Her journey turns into a dangerous expedition when the ship she is traveling on capsizes during a storm, and she is left fending for her life on the hostile island’s shores. Throughout the narrative, Lara faces innumerable obstacles and perils that force her to think outside the box and rise above her circumstances through sheer willpower and persistence.

Adapted from the eponymous 2013 Crystal Dynamics video game, which rebooted the franchise, as well as parts of its sequel, ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider,’ the film is a puzzle and action-based narrative that portrays a treasure hunt story that delves into the mythological and historical roots of its fantasy lore. Like ‘Warcraft,’ it builds upon themes of action, heroism, indomitable will, and the possibility of an existential threat that could destroy civilization. The growth exhibited by Lara is a hallmark of her strength and independence, even in a harrowing situation where she faces several challenges but overcomes them through her resilience.

5. Silent Hill (2006)

In ‘Silent Hill,‘ Rose Da Silva, the mother of an adopted young girl named Sharon who goes missing after a car crash, has to track her down in the eerie and creepy backdrop of a mysterious town called Silent Hill. Trapped in a realm where a dark fog infests the abandoned village, Rose has to confront several nightmarish hallucinations and monsters that lurk within the town’s fog. On her quest, she is aided by Cybil Bennett, a police officer who helps her discover the roots of Silent Hill’s past and the tragedy that has led to it being haunted by evil spirits. Directed by Christophe Gans, the film finds its basis in the eponymous horror video game series crafted by Keiichiro Toyama.

While ‘Silent Hill’ travels into the realm of supernatural horror, its connection to the action fantasy of ‘Warcraft’ is evident through its portrayal of the occult and magic. The orc’s use of Fel magic has a corrupting influence over their world, Draenor, draining it of resources and life, a circumstance that is shared with the plight of Silent Hill’s derelict status. Rose’s desperation to save her daughter is also reflected in the connection shared by Draka and Durotan, who are devoted to the safety of their newborn child, Go’el. As the narrative progresses, the horror film blurs reality and dreams into one obfuscated entity that leaves a more profound mystery at its center.

4. Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Sonic, the titular blue hedgehog able to run at supersonic speeds, is transported to Earth in the action-adventure fantasy of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog.‘ Based on the video game series of the same name developed by Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima, and Hirokazu Yasuhara, the film follows Sonic’s newfound relationship with Tom Wachowski, a sheriff in the town where Sonic is hiding, and his altercation with the evil Dr. Robotnik, who wishes to capture the protagonist and use his abilities for conquering the world.

A story of friendship and forging a new identity are brought to the fore in the Jeff Fowler directorial, where Sonic must adapt to the ways of the humans while finding his place among them. His journey leads him to rethink his relocation plans, which is similar to Garona’s character arc in ‘Warcraft.’ The enslaved half-orc integrates herself among the humans and steeps herself in their values while also becoming their protector. Sonic does the same by ensuring the safety of everyone, from Dr. Robotnik and his world domination plans. The movie is fueled by the fun and engaging action premise that is a staple within its video game source material.

3. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

In ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu,‘ Tim Goodman is a young man who has given up his hopes of becoming a Pokémon trainer after the disappearance of his father, Harry Goodman. Helmed by Rob Letterman, the film follows Tim as he partners up with a talkative Pikachu in his quest to find the whereabouts of his detective father, who is supposedly dead. Both humans and Pokémon form a close bond in this mystery narrative set within Ryme City, where genetic manipulation and biological tampering become a grave concern for those investigating. Tim and Pikachu have to navigate a complex web of affairs as a deeper conspiracy is uncovered in their search for the former’s dad.

The mystery fantasy narrative is partially based on the Creatures Inc. video game of the same name. ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ explores how different species and races can co-exist in harmony and the challenges that spring from this arrangement. This is similarly touched upon in ‘Warcraft’ where the orcs and humans face mutual annihilation and must find common ground to resolve their differences. The film portrays an emotional and heartfelt narrative at its center, which revolves around Tim’s connection with his father. This facet is expanded upon in Durotan and Lothar’s relationship with their sons. Both father and son dynamics are integral to the film’s themes of love, loss, and estrangement from those close to us.

2. Mortal Kombat (2021)

An MMA fighter, Cole Young, is hunted down by an elemental fighter, Sub-Zero, after he finds out about his mysterious heritage in ‘Mortal Kombat.‘ The Simon McQuoid directorial depicts Cole’s journey as he meets Lord Raiden, who introduces him to Earth’s greatest champions in order to train himself in the ways of battle. The protagonist takes part in a deadly tournament known as Mortal Kombat, where he must defend Earthrealm from the forces of the Outworld. Helped by several warriors in his path, Cole has to learn about the secrets of the dragon mark on his chest and unleash his capability to protect everyone from the dangerous sorcerer, Shang Tsung.

Based on the video game series of the same name crafted by Ed Boon and John Tobias, the film is a martial arts action fiesta laced with each character’s iconic fatalities that have become a hallmark of the franchise. In a classic battle between factions that harkens back to the animosity between orcs and humans in ‘Warcraft,’ the war between Earthrealm and Outworld champions is an intense match-up between the best fighters of both realms. Like Khadgar has to embrace his inner potential for magic, Cole realizes the depths of his power as he steps up to save not just the people of Earth but also those close to him in a personal showdown of life and death.

1. Werewolves Within (2021)

‘Werewolves Within’ is a mystery comedy film that follows a forest ranger, Finn Wheeler, on his quest to identify a werewolf hiding in the town of Beaverfield. Directed by Josh Ruben, the film centers upon Wheeler’s efforts to weed out the identity of a mysterious creature lurking within the quaint and quirky small town where he has recently relocated. Wheeler partners up with Cecily, a postal worker, who aids him in his search for the truth as distrust and paranoia grow among those investigating and those being investigated. As the monster remains shrouded in mystery, a sense of stress and controversy spreads to everyone.

The horror-comedy is an adaption of the eponymous video game created by Red Storm Entertainment. It explores themes of communal and societal bonds, the truth hiding underneath the surface, and the allaying of suspicion as trust becomes thin in the process of an investigation. The mystery thriller shares elements of hidden agendas with ‘Warcraft,’ where people’s allegiances and their underlying motives are questioned in the middle of a crisis. A similar situation arises in ‘Werewolves Within’ when a snowstorm traps everyone inside the town and forces them to figure out who within them could be the outsider.

