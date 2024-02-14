10 Movies Like Wedding Crashers You Must See

‘Wedding Crashers’ is a 2005 film directed by David Dobkin that follows John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, lifelong friends who share a unique hobby: crashing weddings to pick up women. They smoothly navigate the lavish celebrations, charming unsuspecting guests with fabricated backstories and impeccable social skills. However, their carefully crafted plans hit a snag when they crash the wedding of a high-profile politician’s daughter. Amidst the festivities, John becomes infatuated with the bride’s sister, Claire, while Jeremy finds himself entangled with an overly enthusiastic Gloria.

Their romantic escapades come to a head when the two are invited to join the main family on a trip. John and Jeremy must confront the consequences of their deceptive behavior and unexpectedly find themselves pondering commitment. With hilarious antics and unexpected twists, there are more movies like ‘Wedding Crashers’ that will leave you with a smile on your face.

10. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past,’ with Mark Waters at the helm, is a romantic comedy that offers a modern twist on Charles Dickens’ classic tale, ‘A Christmas Carol.’ The story revolves around Connor Mead (Matthew McConaughey), a charismatic and commitment-phobic bachelor. Connor, a renowned photographer, has a reputation for being a serial womanizer, often discarding his girlfriends without remorse. However, when he attends his younger brother’s wedding, he is visited by the ghost of his late Uncle Wayne. Uncle Wayne warns Connor that he will be visited by the ghosts of his past, present, and future girlfriends, who will show him the error of his ways.

Through these supernatural encounters, Connor revisits pivotal moments in his romantic history and gains insight into his behavior. Much like John Beckwith from ‘Wedding Crashers,’ Connor enjoys fleeting romances but ultimately realizes the importance of love, commitment, and cherishing meaningful relationships. With humor, heart, and a touch of whimsy, ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past’ delivers an entertaining and heartfelt exploration of love and redemption.

9. The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

‘The Five-Year Engagement’ follows the journey of engaged couple Tom and Violet as their wedding date is pushed further and further back. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film explores the challenges of commitment and compromise in the face of life’s unexpected twists and turns. After getting engaged, Tom and Violet’s wedding plans are repeatedly delayed due to various personal and professional obstacles. As they struggle to reconcile their dreams with the realities of life, their relationship is put to the test. Along the way, they must confront their own insecurities and desires while also bearing the pressures from their families and friends.

Despite the setbacks and frustrations, Tom and Violet’s love for each other endures, ultimately leading them to reevaluate their priorities and make difficult decisions about their future together. Through humor and heartfelt moments, ‘The Five-Year Engagement’ will appeal to those who enjoyed the romantic comedy elements surrounding weddings in ‘Wedding Crashers,’ and would like to explore the complexities of modern relationships and the journey toward finding lasting love.

8. What’s Your Number? (2011)

‘What’s Your Number?’ directed by Mark Mylod, revolves around Ally Darling, who reads an article suggesting that women who have had more than twenty lovers are unlikely to find a husband. She becomes determined to revisit her ex-boyfriends to find her future husband among them. With the help of her womanizing neighbor, Colin (Chris Evans), Ally embarks on a quest to track down her former flames. As Ally reconnects with her exes, she reflects on her past relationships and discovers unexpected truths about herself. Along the way, she develops a close bond with Colin, who supports her in her journey of self-discovery.

However, as Ally delves deeper into her romantic history, she begins to question whether her perfect match may have been closer than she realized all along. Similar to ‘Wedding Crashers,’ ‘What’s Your Number?’ follows a promiscuous protagonist on a hysterical journey which results in them finding love in unexpected places. Both films present charming romantic and comedic tales exploring the complexities of love and relationships.

7. About Last Night (2014)

Under the direction of Steve Pink, ‘About Last Night’ follows the buddy comedy and romantic entanglements of Bernie (Kevin Hart) and Danny parallel to their partners’ discussions about them. Danny and Debbie begin a passionate but tumultuous relationship after a chance encounter at a bar. Their friends, Bernie and Joan experience their own rollercoaster of emotions as they explore the dynamics of casual dating versus commitment. While Bernie is initially coaching Danny about landing women, Danny begins to cement a committed relationship while Bernie faces difficulties of commitment on his own.

Like ‘Wedding Crashers,’ the film features two friends trying to score with women, but finding themselves increasingly involved in deeper relationships. With its comedy touching upon issues of trust, communication, and intimacy, fans of the former will find themselves engrossed in the evolving relationships of ‘About Last Night.’

6. Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,’ in the directorial hands of Jake Szymanski, is a raucous comedy that follows the misadventures of two party-loving brothers, Mike and Dave. In a desperate attempt to find respectable dates for their sister’s wedding in Hawaii, the brothers advertise online, attracting the attention of two wild and unpredictable women, Tatiana and Alice. As the wedding festivities ensue, the presence of Tatiana and Alice quickly turns the event into a chaotic and uproarious affair.

Amidst wild antics, unexpected twists, and comedic misunderstandings, Mike and Dave find themselves embroiled in a series of outrageous escapades that test the limits of their relationship and challenge their notions of responsibility. For those who liked the audacious comedy scenes in ‘Wedding Crashers,’ ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates’ will provide plenty of laughs and outrageous moments in a hilariously entertaining ride from start to finish.

5. Hall Pass (2011)

In ‘Hall Pass,’ directed by the Farrelly brothers, Rick (Owen Wilson) and Fred (Jason Sudeikis), are best friends who find themselves stuck in marital ruts. When their wives grant them a hall pass – a week-long break from marriage – to indulge in any extramarital activities they desire, the two men eagerly embrace the opportunity. However, their excitement quickly turns into a series of humorous misadventures as they miserably fail at picking up women, realizing that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Like ‘Wedding Crashers,’ the film sees two friends plan to get lucky, however, it portrays a more realistic picture of what such a venture may look like, presenting a hearty comedy filled with quirky characters.

4. She’s Funny That Way (2014)

A Peter Bogdanovich directorial, ‘She’s Funny That Way’ is a comedic romp through the intertwining lives of a group of eccentric characters in New York City. The story revolves around Arnold (Owen Wilson), a successful Broadway director who finds himself entangled in a web of complications after hiring an escort named Isabella. As Arnold’s life becomes increasingly chaotic, Isabella’s interactions with various individuals, including Arnold’s wife, mistress, and therapist, set off a chain reaction of hilarious events.

With mistaken identities, misunderstandings, and unexpected encounters aplenty, the film offers a whimsical exploration of love, lust, and the absurdities of relationships. Much like in ‘Wedding Crashers,’ Owen Wilson essays a womanizer who is forced to mature through the events in his life. Both movies deliver a lighthearted and entertaining journey filled with stellar performances by the cast.

3. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ by Mike Newell, revolves around the romantic escapades of a group of friends over the course of several events. Charles (Hugh Grant) is a charming but perpetually single Englishman who navigates the ups and downs of love alongside his close-knit group of friends. As they attend various weddings and a somber funeral, Charles finds himself drawn to a captivating American woman named Carrie.

Their budding romance faces numerous obstacles and complications, including missed opportunities and misunderstandings. Charles is drawn to another suitor at one of the weddings and may decide to settle for her if Carrie remains distant. Like ‘Wedding Crashers,’ ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ uses the backdrop of a celebratory occasion to narrate a comedic tale interspersed with romance. It explores themes of love, friendship, and the unpredictability of one’s romantic journey.

2. The Wedding Singer (1998)

With Frank Coraci at the helm, ‘The Wedding Singer’ transports us to the 1980s to narrate the story of Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler), a talented wedding singer. Robbie’s life takes an ironically comedic turn when he is left at the altar by his fiancée. Suffering heartbreak, Robbie barely keeps himself together while performing at weddings and events. Soon he meets Julia Sullivan, a charming waitress, and bonds with her over their shared love of music.

However, their budding romance faces obstacles, including Julia’s engagement to a wealthy but unfaithful suitor. The film features colorful characters, memorable ’80s references, and catchy music. ‘The Wedding Singer’ will resonate with fans of ‘Wedding Crashers’ with its heartwarming and humorous tale of love, second chances, and the chance of finding happiness in unexpected places.

1. The Internship (2013)

‘The Internship,’ directed by Shawn Levy, revolves around two middle-aged salesmen, Billy McMahon (Vince Vaughn ) and Nick Campbell (Owen Wilson), and their comedic adventures as interns at Google after losing their jobs. Billy and Nick decide to reboot their careers by applying for an internship at Google. Despite their lack of tech-savvy skills, they manage to secure spots in the highly competitive program.

Paired with a group of brilliant but socially awkward interns, Billy and Nick introduce them to unusual challenges and questionable team-building exercises. Fans of ‘Wedding Crashers’ are sure to have an exhilarating experience watching ‘The Internship’ as the comedic chemistry between Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn leaves us in stitches, just as it did in the former.

