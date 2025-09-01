Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2 Filming, Cast and Plot Update

Prime Video’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ reimagines the 2005 movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to present the marriage between two spies from a different lens. The titular couple is introduced as strangers who are bound together due to their work, but slowly develop feelings for each other, which eventually result in mayhem. The first season ends on a massive cliffhanger, which leaves more questions than answers about Jane and John Smith. To answer these questions, the series was renewed for a second season in May 2024. While filming hasn’t yet begun, it has been confirmed that the production will be moving to Los Angeles, which hints at a major setting change for the sophomore season. If the filming commences and everything goes without a hitch, then ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ season 2 could release sometime in 2027.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Will Focus on a New Couple

The first season of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ ends on a cliffhanger as the eponymous couple finds themselves in a rather tricky situation. Considering how they’d failed their past couple of missions and how their feelings were starting to get in the way of their work, they are told to kill each other. But their showdown ends with a confession of love, which is cut short by the arrival of the other Mr and Mrs. Smith. While the Other John (Wagner Moura) dies, the Other Jane (Parker Posey) stands outside the panic room where the main Jane and John are trapped, the latter with a gunshot wound that looks fatal.

Three gunshots are heard before the credits start to roll, which suggests that the second season should open with an answer to the question of whether or not Jane and John survived. However, the show’s creators have decided to take a different turn, and instead of continuing the story, the second season will start a new story with a new John and Jane Smith. Does this mean that we’ll never find out what happened to the first John and Jane? Not exactly. There is a good chance that the Season 1 finale’s cliffhanger will be addressed. However, the manner in which it is resolved could be a major plot point, or it could be in passing, to give the new Jane and John an idea of what might happen if they make the same mistakes.

Another thing that the second season needs to do is expand the world and give the audience more information about who is running the show behind the scenes. We might get to know more about the organisation that the Smiths work for. While the relationship of the duo will remain an importnat part of the story, it would be interseting to get more details about their world, because only then will they be able to stir up more trouble and make keep things on edge and interesting.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Will Introduce a New Cast

With a new Mr. and Mrs. Smith taking over in the second season, a new lead pair has been announced for the show. ‘Anora’ actor Mark Eydelshteyn and ‘Yellowjackets’ breakout star Sophie Thatcher are set to take over the mantle from Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. It is not yet confirmed whether Glover and Erskine will be returning for the second season, but the possibility cannot entirely be ruled out. If their characters indeed survived the seemingly impossible situation of the finale, then there is a chance that we might see them again, perhaps for a cameo instead of an extended role. In the same vein, we might see Parker Posey’s Other Jane again.

If she did kill Glover and Erskine’s characters, then she survived, and there is a chance that she got another John to continue her work, since her John (Wagner Moura) dies during the final showdown. Interestingly, they are not the only Janes and John that the main couple meets. Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González had a cameo as a Jane and John, which opens the possibility of their return as well. Sarah Paulson’s Therapist could be another character to mark a return, and it would be especially interesting to see Paul Dano’s Harris Materbach shifting to LA and discovering yet another Moby Dick of an apartment that belongs to a Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Additionally, a slate of new characters and actors will be added to the series to increase the depth and danger of the world that the protagonists have to live in and survive in the next season.

