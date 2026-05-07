‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Renewed for Season 20

CBC has renewed the detective drama series ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ for Season 20, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Scarborough, Ontario, between May 19 and December 18 this year. Showrunner Peter Mitchell is back as a director.

The Season 19 finale, Episode 21, titled ‘Hell of a Woman,’ begins with a murder in a public toilet at the Union Station. A man was stabbed multiple times, leading to his death. William Murdoch begins his investigation, and not long after, we realize that the case is connected to Inspector Albert Choi, but not in a criminal sense. Choi has just returned from New York after meeting Vivian Moon, who lost her husband, Johnny, a few months ago. He intends to court her, unaware that the clock he had gifted the couple on their wedding, which she returned to him right before his return, was used to transfer stolen money.

As the plot proceeds, Vivian’s arrival in Toronto raises Murdoch’s suspicion regarding her. What adds to the complexity is the arrival of Johnny’s friends, Cecil and Myrtle Winchester, in Toronto. It is soon revealed that Cecil had hired Johnny to recover some stolen money, which the latter found but kept to himself. The Winchesters hired criminals Ancel Tuttle and Jasper Stokes to kill Johnny and recover the money. These criminals also followed Vivian to Toronto and stole her briefcase, believing the money was inside it. The two men stole the briefcase, but Tuttle was killed by Stokes, clearly a result of personal greed. It is Tuttle’s body that is found at the station.

Towards the end of the finale, we are provided with the revelation that Johnny faked his death. He came to Toronto to get Vivian to retrieve the clock, inside which he hid the money. He is also the one to kill Stokes and Myrtle Winchester. The finale ends with a cliffhanger: Johnny fires a bullet to kill Vivian, but Choi takes the hit in his attempt to save her. Season 20 will reveal Choi’s fate as he lies bleeding with Vivian and Murdock by his side, the latter screaming to call for an ambulance.

Considering how Episode 21 ends, the cast we can expect to return are Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Inspector Albert Choi, Elena Juatco as Vivian Moon, Mark Lutz as Johnny Moon, Jonny Harris as Constable George Crabtree, Thomas Craig as Chief Constable Thomas Brackenreid, Daniel Maslany as Detective Llewellyn Watts, Kataem O’Connor as Constable Teddy Roberts, Shanice Banton as Chief Coroner Violet Hart, Drew Scott as Cecil Winchester, and Leighton Alexander Williams as Watts’ boyfriend, Serge Lawrence.

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