Muzzle Ending, Explained: Does the Dog Socks Die?

Directed by John Stalberg Jr., ‘Muzzle’ is an action-thriller of 2023 featuring Stephan Lang, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Searcy, Penelope Mitchell, Diego Tinoco, Luis Chavez, Delissa Reynolds, Joseph Sanchez, and more. The movie follows Jake Rosser, an LAPD cop and military veteran, whose life takes a dark turn when his loyal canine companion, Ace, is fatally shot during a police operation. This tragedy sends Jake spiraling into depression and isolation as he grapples with the loss. As Jake investigates the circumstances surrounding Ace’s death, he uncovers a dangerous drug operation.

The story intensifies as Jake confronts the criminal gang and attempts to save Socks, his new canine partner, revealing an emotional, action-packed narrative. The story’s exploration of grief and the powerful bond between a man and his dog strikes a poignant chord. On the other hand, the exciting plot, unveiling a drug trafficking operation intertwined with a man’s quest for justice, keeps the audience engaged. If you’re curious to see what challenges Jake faces in his investigation, here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Ma.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Muzzle 2023 Plot Synopsis

Jake Rosser (Aaron Eckhart) is a Los Angeles cop with a military history. Jake is a loner and alternates his hours between rambling the city with his canine companion, Ace, and reciting stories of his time in Iraq. Unfortunately, during one of his cruisings, trouble ensues, and Ace ends up getting shot. Jake rushes Ace to the paramedics on the scene, but they advise him to wait while they treat people first. Jake begs the paramedics to tend to Ace, but the latter denies it. Under stress and anger, Jake lashes out at the paramedics while the passerby makes a video of this.

Unfortunately, Ace dies, plunging Jake Rosser into depression and isolation. Moreover, the media vilified Jake’s image for hitting a Hispanic man. Mia (Penelope Mitchell), Jake’s neighbor, tries comforting him, but Jake pushes her away. The following morning, Jake requests Captain Freeman (Nick Searcy) to let him see Ace’s autopsy, but he denies it. Captain Freeman also suspends Jake for beating up a paramedic, explaining he’ll arrange a shrink for him to deal with his anger issues.

Jake returns to the scene of the crime again and begins unofficially questioning the nearby homeless for Dante, but it turns out ineffective. Jake meets Ramos (Delissa Reynolds), his colleague, who hands him Ace’s autopsy report. According to the report, Ace died of a Fentanyl overdose. Jake also shows Ramon a strange symbol that he found on the bag of drugs and requests information about the crew producing it. Ramos discloses that the symbol belongs to the Sanistas, a dangerous crew responsible for distributing Fentanyl. Ramos also advises Jake to get a new dog to cope with Ace’s loss.

Jake gets a new canine partner, Socks, who, unlike Ace, has seen very shady things and experienced abuse. Like Jake, Socks is also a loner; she sits quietly in the corner and refuses to go outside. Jake tries to train Socks, but the latter doesn’t adhere to any of his commands. Fortunately, with time, Socks and Jake begin to form a connection. Jake also starts dating his neighbor, Mia. A couple of days later, Jake finally manages to track Dante and questions him about the shootout. Dante refuses to share anything but admits to Jake that he knows Socks’ last handler. Jake presses Dante again for an answer, but it proves ineffective.

Jake revisits Ramos and requests her to provide him with the registration number of the vehicle that blew up that day. Ramos appreciates Jake’s resolve and recognizes his pain but doesn’t want to put her own job in jeopardy, as she herself has multiple mouths to feed. However, Ramos agrees, as Jake has helped her many times in the past. After doing some digging, Ramos reveals to Jake that the car belonged to Xiang Xi of 2806 Pinecrest. Jake begs Ramos for one more favor and asks him to find out who was Sock’s last handler.

After the shrink clears him, Jake returns to the job and files a false breaking and entering report about 2806 Pinecrest. This was a brilliant move on Jack’s part, as it allowed him the opportunity to search the area legally. Jake enters the property and finds multiple canisters of Fentanyl. Furthermore, the inside of the house was littered with chemicals and funnels, suggesting that the Sanistas have been using the house as a small-scale factory to produce Fentanyl. Captain Freeman, on the other hand, isn’t happy that Jake, without any directives from his superiors, busted a Fentanyl lab.

Following the address he discovered at the Pinecrest house, Jake successfully tracks down another one of the Sandinistas’ drug factories. Jake and Socks enter the abandoned building and catch Vicente in the act of packaging Fentanyl into small bottles for distribution. Vincente immediately recognizes Socks and is shocked to see her alive. But before Jake can ask any more questions, Vicente drugs him and makes a swift escape. Jake’s senses grow hazy, and he sees Aojo (Luis Chávez) standing over him. Aojo commands Socks to sit, and the latter obediently follows her orders. She instructs Jake to procure more dogs for her, threatening harm if he fails. The following morning, Jake regains consciousness with drugs in his system and is immediately fired from his job.

Muzzle Ending Explained: Was Jake Rosser Able to Save Socks?

Jake is determined to get Socks back and is prepared to take any necessary steps. Ramos comes forward in this time of need and suggests that Jake apply at Luis Lumber in Tehachapi for a new job. Little did Jake know, this company belonged to Santiago, Socks’ previous handler. Jake wastes no time and approaches Santiago, explaining that Socks doesn’t have much time left. Santiago reveals that Socks was an integral part of his family. However, circumstances took a harsh turn when his daughter fell ill with a debilitating disease, pushing him to struggle financially.

Desperate to make ends meet, Santiago started delivering canines to the Sandinistas. The Sandinistas’ treatment of these animals was abhorrent, leading Santiago to lie about Socks’ health to bring her back home. The Sandinistas ordered Santiago to kill Socks, but he instead set her free. Toward the end of their conversation, Santiago reveals to Jake where the Sandanistas are keeping Socks. In response, Jake arms himself to teeth and plans a daring rescue mission to his partner. Jake also enlists Hernandez’s (Diego Tinoco) help to watch his six while he infiltrates the compound.

Inside, Jake comes face-to-face with numerous dog cages scattered around the premises. Jake finally locates Socks, but she is now under Aojo’s control and aligned with the Sandinistas. Jake attempts to steer Socks, only to realize that she now responds solely to Aojo’s authority. However, he cleverly tricks Aojo into uttering the word “Suicide” in German, a trigger that causes Socks to attack her. In a dramatic turn of events, Socks pounces at Aojo and bites her in the neck. However, Aojo manages to shoot Socks in her final moments. As the movie approaches its conclusion, Jake scoops Socks in his arms and hurries outside to get help.

What Were The Sandinistas Using the Dogs For?

Santiago, burdened by the staggering medical bills for his daughter’s treatment, found himself cornered. The Sandinistas took advantage of this vulnerability and made him an offer that seemed like a way out. They offered to pay for his daughter’s medical expenses in exchange for a dubious service – providing them with trained canine dogs capable of detecting drugs.

In reality, the Sandinistas were part of a larger drug trafficking operation, ingeniously adapting to heightened security measures that hindered their traditional drug transportation methods. They devised a sophisticated plan, using the dogs to sniff out drug drops hidden within innocuous dog waste boxes scattered throughout the city. Unfortunately, If a dog ever loses its sense of smell or becomes ineffective for their purposes, the Sandinistas callously dispose of them, acquiring replacements without a second thought.

Is Socks Alive or Dead?

Towards the climax, Aojo reveals her complete control over Socks, asserting that Socks won’t even lift her paws without her saying so. Jake attempts to call Socks, but his efforts prove futile. Nonetheless, he had a plan. He noticed during training that Socks responds better to snaps than hand signals. Additionally, Santiago had admitted to him in their earlier encounter that he had unfortunately taught Socks how to kill. During the intense confrontation with Aojo, Jake cleverly combines both information and exploits it to kill her.

However, in the midst of the struggle, Socks is fatally wounded. Jake rushes Socks outside to seek help to save her life, leaving viewers in suspense, wondering about Socks’ fate, questioning- Is she alive or not? In a post-credit scene, the movie reveals Socks is indeed alive and enjoying his time with Jake and Mia. The couple is now married and also has a son. Even though we were taken aback by Ace’s death, the sight of healthy Socks brought the audience great joy.

