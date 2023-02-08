National Treasure: Edge of History Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

The Disney+ action-adventure series ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ is set in the same universe as the popular ‘National Treasure’ films, though the main cast is significantly younger than their cinematic counterparts. This time, the focus is on a Pan-American treasure, the collective wealth of several Meso-American cultures, and the primary treasure hunter is a young DACA woman named Jess (Lisette Olivera). In episode 10, Jess and her father are forced to guide Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Hendricks/Salazar, and the others to the treasure while Jess’ friends try to catch up to them. Here is what you need to know about the ending of the ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ season 1 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD.

National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 10 Recap

The finale picks up where the penultimate episode ended. Agent Ross (Lyndon Smith) lies on the dock, seemingly dead. As Rafael has always known him by his other name, he recognizes that Hendricks is Salazar. He once more tries to tell Billie that Salazar killed her brother Sebastian, but Salazar intervenes, accusing Rafael of making things up, and orders his people to move.

When Ethan, Liam, Tasha, and Oren get there, they discover that Billie and Salazar have left only two goons behind. Just as they converse about how to deal with those two, one of the goons manages to get behind Liam and the others and hold them at gunpoint with the help of his partner. Just then, Ross wakes up and shoots those two men dead. Realizing they need to split up, Oren and Tasha place Ross in the back of their van and drive toward the nearest hospital, whereas Liam and Ethan grab a boat and make their way across the swamp.

Up ahead, Billie and Salazar encounter a thick fog, prompting Rafael to remind them that the fog is part of the lore surrounding the treasure. When Liam and Ethan get there, the latter uses the skills he acquired in his boy scout days to navigate them out of the fog. As the first party nears the treasure, they encounter their first trap. Having failed to recognize it for what it is, Billie’s people walk right into it. Most of them are killed, and Kacey is injured. Salazar later kills Kacey, calling her a liability. This makes Billie realize that Rafael was telling the truth after all, and she guns down Hendricks, effectively becoming the next Salazar.

Elsewhere, Oren and Tasha race against time to get Ross to a hospital. With the emergency services far away and no comprehension of exactly where they are in the swamp, their hope of saving Ross grows dimmer by the second. Fortunately, Zeke calls Ross to ask for updates on the situation. After learning about what has happened, he guides Tasha over the phone as she saves Ross’ life. After they hand Ross over to the EMTs, Tasha and Oren decide to go back and find their friends.

National Treasure: Edge of History Ending: Is the Pan-American Treasure Found?

When Hendricks asserts they are the good guys, Rafael and Jess realize that the bearded man they met earlier was right about Cras est nostrum (“tomorrow is ours”). The secret organization has existed for years, destroying treasures and maintaining the status quo. Jess and Rafael manage to escape their captors after springing the first trap. However, Jess and Rafael fail to see the coyote sign marking another trap and are caught in a cage. Meanwhile, their diversion tactic works and their pursuers follow a false trail, but Liam and Ethan recognize it for what it is and arrive where Jess and Rafael are trapped under the cage, rescuing them.

After Ethan goes back to guide their friends and the authorities to the treasure, Rafael succeeds in opening the front entrance of an ancient structure. Jess then solves a puzzle with markings from all three major Meso-American cultures — Inca, Aztec, and Mayan — to gain entry to the main treasure room. But their celebration is short-lived as Billie blows open the entrance to the treasure chamber with explosives and enters. Working together, Jess, Liam, and Ethan, who has returned after lighting a smoke signal, manage to subdue Billie. After spotting her father under a pile of the rabble, Jess fears that she has lost him permanently this time. But he wakes up, mumbling about how he thought the discovery of the treasure was a dream. When the authorities arrive with Oren and Tasha, Billie is arrested.

As the first season ends, ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ hints toward a potential season 2. An exhibit of the treasure is held at the National Museum of Artifacts, where Liam arrives with a cassette. He tells the others that the cassette contains information about the Pan-American treasure. When Rafael suggests that they should add it to the collection, Liam replies that they can’t as it also has information about “something else.” Whatever this something is, it will likely be explored in the prospective season 2.

What Does the Mid-Credits Scene Mean?

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ doesn’t necessarily have a traditional mid-credits scene. Instead, the creators use social media posts of various characters to reveal what happens to them after the discovery of the treasure. We know that Jessica’s mother’s view on Malinche stands vindicated after the treasure is found. Jess and Liam start a relationship, as do Zeke and Ross, and Tasha and Oren get back together.

Liam’s song, “Besides Me Besides You,” becomes a chart-topper. Jess gets to meet the African American female president of the US, who is seen wearing Oren’s sneakers. Ethan becomes a Supreme Court lawyer. Ross receives an award, and Zeke can’t be prouder. Tasha and Oren also receive awards from the FBI, likely for saving Ross’ life, and despite her beliefs, Tasha attends the ceremony.

Was Malinche a Daughter of the Plumed Serpent?

Malinche, or La Malinche, is a controversial figure in Mexican history. She was the consort of Hernán Cortés and played a pivotal role in the downfall of the Aztec Empire. At present, the scholarly views on her are often contradictory. While one group considers her a traitor to all Meso-American people, a second group regards her as a quintessential victim. In the show, Manuela believed that Maliche was neither but a Daughter of the Plumed Serpent, who ensured that the Pan-American treasure would remain beyond the reach of the conquistadors.

Jess and the others find a portrait of Malinche in the treasure chamber, which effectively proves that Manuela was right all along. If Malinche weren’t a Daughter of the Plumed Serpent, her portrait would not be in the treasure room. The world celebrates these new findings by naming the exhibition at the National Museum of Artifacts “Malinche and the Pan-American Treasure.”

