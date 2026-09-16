Neagley: Is Echo Canyon a Real Cult? Is Lawrence Cole Based on a Real Person?

The world of ‘Reacher’ expands with Prime Video’s ‘Neagley,’ where we follow Frances Neagley on a case that leads her to some very dangerous places and people. The story begins with the death of her friend, Tommy, who walks in front of a moving train in a delirious state. While others think his drug addiction may have led to this drastic step, Neagley is not so convinced. She decides to look into her friend’s life, especially after she discovers he had joined a cult called Echo Canyon. Led by its charismatic leader, Lawrence Cole, the cult’s place is a sprawling farm that, on the surface, seems focused on farming. However, it hides shocking secrets beneath the surface. A deeper look into the place reveals just how easy it is for people to fall into the cult’s spiral, which isn’t too far from reality. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Echo Canyon and Lawrence Cole are Fictional But Important Plot Points in Neagley

Echo Canyon and its leader, Lawrence Cole, in ‘Neagely,’ are not based on any real cult or cult leader. They are fictional additions to thicken the show’s plot. However, cults that follow a back-to-earth philosophy and live on farmland under self-imposed rules are not unheard of. One of the most famous examples of such cults is the People’s Temple Agricultural Project, aka Jonestown, founded by Jim Jones, which eventually ended with the mass suicide of over 900 people when they drank poisoned punch. Over the years, more cults have turned towards a natural, eco-friendly, and sustainable approach, like Zendik Farm, led by Arol and Wullf Zendik, and the Farm, led by Stephen and Ina May Gaskin.

However, they have been significantly less violent in their operations and ends than what happened at Jonestown. It is likely that the show’s creators studied real-life cults to make Echo Farm more realistic. Interestingly, its leader, Lawrence Cole, is played by Damon Herriman, who is known for playing Charles Manson in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘ and ‘Mindhunter‘ Season 2. The actor had already familiarised himself while playing such an influential cult figure, which would have informed his performance in ‘Neagley’ as well.

By bringing Neagley and her team, particularly Keno, in contact with the farm, the show highlights how people’s vulnerability can be weaponized against them by the wrong people who end up taking advantage of them in the worst ways. The show explores the psychology of followers, with characters like Maddy who refuse to see how the cult is working to destroy them until it is too late. While the cult is fictional, the location where the show filmed its farm is pretty real. The Scotsdale Farm Heritage at 13807 Trafalgar Road in Halton Hills, Ontario, was used to showcase Echo Canyon Farms’ expansive estate.

Scottsdale spans 531 acres and features everything from barns and buildings to fields, wetlands, and forests. This variety makes it a great option for filmmakers to use its grounds to film scenes for a wide variety of genres. Over the years, the location has been featured in shows like ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘The Recruit,’ ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ ‘Taken,’ ‘Reign,’ ‘Mrs. America,’ and ‘A Handmaid’s Tale.’ ‘Neagley’ uses the estate’s vastness to show that the people funding the Echo Park cult are very wealthy and powerful, establishing them as the enemies one must not take lightly.

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