Neal McDonough Cast in Tim Williams’ ‘The Colonel’

Neal McDonough will portray a World War II veteran in an upcoming feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor will lead Tim Williams’ biographical drama film ‘The Colonel.’ The principal photography for the movie will start on October 14 and continue for 30 days in Austin, Texas. Williams wrote the screenplay based on the life of Colonel R.C. “Rocky” Rosacker.

The plot revolves around McDonough’s Colonel Ralph “C” Rosacker, who, from 1969 to 1981, transformed Glen Meadows Middle School into a powerhouse of athletic excellence, leading the institution to an impressive 106 championships. The story highlights his journey and the impact he made in establishing one of the premier private school athletic programs in the South.

Williams previously delved into Rosacker’s life in the biographical production ‘The Colonel’s Playbook,’ which explores Fort Worth Country Day School’s attempt in 1969 to boost its declining enrollment by recruiting the Marine Corps veteran. Under his leadership, the school faced high expectations for effort and execution, resulting in several championships that continue to inspire generations. The filmmaker also directed the short film ‘The Colonel,’ which is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War in 1969. The narrative follows Glen Meadows Prep as it grapples with the threat of closure, turning to a tough Marine to instill discipline among its unruly students.

McDonough currently plays Cal Thresher in the crime drama series ‘Tulsa King,’ starring Sylvester Stallone. He also portrayed Mayor Donovan Kirk in ‘Guns & Moses,’ which follows a beloved rabbi in a small desert town who becomes an unlikely gunslinger after his community faces a violent attack. The actor starred as Bart in the Western ‘Outlaw Posse’ and The Benefactor in ‘The Shift,’ in which a man must escape a dystopian world to return to his wife. His recent credits include Ty O’Brien in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’

Neal McDonough’s earlier works, including ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘Rogue,’ and ‘The Hitcher,’ were filmed in Austin, Texas.

