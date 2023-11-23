9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in Summer 2024

The filming of FOX’s procedural series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 5 will begin in Los Angeles in the summer of 2024. The production of the fifth installment was impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which paralyzed Hollywood for a significant portion of this year. Initially slated for spring 2024 release, the show has been pushed back to fall 2024 due to the delays caused by the strikes.

The fourth season of the show ends with the passing of Gabriel Reyes (Benito Martinez), which looms over the wedding of Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva) and Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), leading to a postponed ceremony. Meanwhile, Wyatt (Jackson Pace) recovers at the house of his father Judson “Judd” Ryder (Jim Parrack) after a life-threatening accident but there’s another loss as Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) bids farewell to his brother Robert Strand (Lowe’s real-life brother Chad), who chooses to end his life on his terms.

In the fourth season finale, Tommy (Gina Torres) sings a song honoring TK’s mother at the wedding, setting the stage for the series to continue with added intrigue as Carlos and TK embark on married life. The question of how Gabriel’s death will impact Carlos in the long term remains uncertain as season 5 approaches. The police officer may try his best to become a detective. Tommy may strengthen her relationship with Trevor (D. B. Woodside) as well. Furthermore, we can expect a lot of enthralling emergency interventions that will test the resilience of Station 126’s brave first responders.

The returning cast members most likely will include Lowe (who also serves as an executive producer of the series), Rubinstein, Sierra McClain (Grace Ryder), Parrack, Natacha Karam (Marjan Marwani), Brian Michael Smith (Paul Strickland), Silva, Julian Works (Mateo Chavez), and Torres. Woodside may feature in recurring capacities, along with Amanda Payton, who plays Asha Fulton, Paul’s love interest.

Tim Minear, who created the show with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, continues to serve as the showrunner. In addition to Lowe and Minear, the executive producers of the action series include Murphy, Falchuck, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Trey Callaway. Although the show is set in Austin, Texas, it is primarily shot in Los Angeles. The City of Angels has always been the epicenter of Hollywood productions and this year is no exception, with noteworthy releases like David Fincher‘s ‘The Killer‘ and ‘The Marvels‘ emerging from the region.

