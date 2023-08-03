Netflix’s ‘Department Q’ Series Starts Filming in Scotland in January 2024

‘Department Q’ is a crime novel series written by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen. The books are receiving a live-action television adaptation to be released by Netflix. The streamer first announced the television series in April 2023, and it will be the second live-action adaptation of Adler-Olsen’s novels following the Danish film series. Production on the first season of Netflix’s ‘Department Q’ is expected to start in January 2024. Filming will take place in Scotland, primarily in the city of Edinburgh. The city will also serve as the show’s primary setting, which is a departure from the source material, which takes place in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The investigative thriller novels revolve around Carl Mørck, a former top-rated detective who is demoted to the titular unit. The first book deals with Carl, as he wrestles with the guilt over an incident that left his partner paralyzed and another police officer dead. However, Carl sees a chance at redemption when he is assigned a cold case. The first season of the Netflix adaptation will likely cover the events of the first book, titled ‘The Keeper of Lost Causes.’ However, an exact episode count for the debut season hasn’t been revealed. Moreover, no casting announcements have been made for the project.

The two-time Academy Award-nominated writer-director Scott Frank serves as the show’s creator. He is also expected to direct some episodes while taking an executive producer role. Frank first purchased the US television adaptation rights to Jussi Adler-Olsen’s ‘Department Q’ novels in 2014. Frank is best known for his adaptation of Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ which was released by Netflix in 2020. He also worked on the screenplay for 2017’s superhero drama movie ‘Logan,’ directed by James Mangold.

Frank has proclaimed his love for Adler-Olsen’s book series, particularly the character work done by the author. He has also expressed an interest in adapting all ten books in the series, each forming a season of the television show. Earlier, Frank had reportedly planned a Boston-set US adaptation of Adler-Olsen’s novels, and he was announced to be working on the project with Left Bank Pictures in 2020. However, the makers seem to have shifted course, changing the show’s setting to Edinburgh, Scotland.

Chandni Lakhani is working on the scripts for the ‘Department Q’ television series. Lakhani is known for her work on shows such as ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Dublin Murders,’ and ‘Vigil.’ Rob Bullock and Andy Harries are expected to act as executive producers on the series. UK-based film and television production company Left Bank Pictures is producing the series. The production house is known for its working relationship with Netflix, which has produced acclaimed shows such as ‘The Crown,’ ‘White Lines,’ and ‘Behind Her Eyes.’

