Are Nicole Jimeno and Alejandro Padron From The Family Chantel Still Together?

Ever since its arrival in July 2019, TLC’s ‘The Family Chantel‘ has kept viewers in the loop of some entertaining family drama. The first spin-off of ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ this reality TV series documents the lives of an individual couple — Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno — from its parent show. Although the spotlight is mainly on Pedro and Chantel, Pedro’s sister Nicole Jimeno’s relationship with Alejandro Padron gradually took center stage in season 2 and season 3 of the series.

Due to Nicole’s mother Lidia and her brother Pedro’s anger over the fact that she was dating a married man, Alejandro, there have been several rocky situations that the couple found themselves in throughout the show. Fans have shown their discontent over their relationship because of all the drama and complexities that the two have brought into each other’s lives. This explains why fans of the show are curious to know where their relationship stands currently. Here is all the information about the same!

Nicole and Alejandro’s The Family Chantel Journey

Both Nicole and Alejandro hail from the Dominican Republic, and the former introduced the latter to the show and her family in the second season of ‘The Family Chantel.’ Pedro and Chantel did not start off on the right foot with Nicole’s boyfriend, Alejandro, as he was already married. After getting confronted about dating a married man by her brother, Nicole’s mother, Lidia, also showed her disapproval of their relationship when Alejandro visited Nicole in episode 5 of the second season.

The relationship between Nicole and Alejandro went through several difficult stages, but they still managed to stick together by the end of season 2. With season 3 came new challenges — even more complicated ones — for the couple. In the October 18, 2021 episode, when Nicole put forward the idea of going forward with the breast implant surgery, Alejandro was not supportive of the idea, which caused the couple to hit a rough patch. But what crossed all the limits for Nicole was when she found out that Alejandro was chatting up with another woman. Her friend, Coraima, urged her to end things permanently with him, which she eventually did.

Following Pedro’s antagonist behavior with Alejandro, while the latter tried to make peace, caused Nicole to patch things back with him in the fifth episode of season 3 despite his unfaithfulness. This decision was mostly fueled by Nicole’s desire to get back at her brother more than it was to rekindle her romance with Alejandro. So, even though things weren’t healthy between the couple, they were separated by distance but still together and in love by the end of the third season. However, after the cameras went off, were they able to build upon their relationship again, or did they call it quits?

Are Nicole and Alejandro Still Together?

After the events of season 3, it seems that Nicole and Alejandro are not together anymore. This assumption is based on an Instagram story that the former posted in January 2022. The post that she reposted on her story was of an animated duck packing its heart in a box full of hearts, with the caption “Me packing up my love back because nobody deserves it:”

As we all know, they were far from being the perfect couple and there were way too many issues between them to just sweep all of them under the carpet for good. Throughout their time together on the show, Nicole and Alejandro had quite a few differences in their personalities, which must have played a huge part in their decision to part ways. It appears that Nicole could not forget about Alejandro’s infidelity either. Moreover, Nicole got back together with him just to spite her brother, which means the foundation of their relationship was not strong enough to stand the test of time anyway.

Alejandro is not on social media, so we have little to no information about his side of the story. Given their unstable past, we cannot totally rule out the possibility of Nicole getting back together with Alejandro, but at the moment, they both seem to be living their lives separately.

