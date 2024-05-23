Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Series ‘Noir’ Begins Filming in LA in September

The wait to see Nicolas Cage enter the live-action universe of Spider-Man may end faster than you might realize! MGM+/Prime Video’s live-action ‘Spider-Man’ series ‘Noir’ is slated to start filming in Los Angeles, California, in September 2024. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are the showrunners, with Harry Bradbeer on board as the director of the first two episodes. The Sony-Marvel project is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with Chris Miller and Phil Lord, producers of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ on board as executive producers.

The show’s narrative is set to follow an aging and struggling private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York. He grapples with a stalling career, personal tragedy, and financial setbacks in a city beset by crime. Weighing on him the most are his past life as the city’s only superhero and its forsaken responsibilities. The protagonist will not be associated with the character of Peter Parker, giving the writers greater creative freedom to explore new life scenarios for him. He will also be separate from the animated Spider-Man Noir seen in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies.

Spider-Man Noir was created as a comic book character by Marvel Comics and introduced into the mainstream by ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ and its sequel. In these movies, he is a brooding character whose personality alludes to a dark and tragic backstory enveloped in a dreary setting. Cage voices Spider-Man Noir in the animated movies and has openly discussed his affinity for the character.

“It’s no secret that I love the character,” said Nicolas Cage when asked about creating his own series on Spider-Man Noir. “I think the character provides another mashup of sorts. I can combine my favorite golden age performances, i.e., Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered Stan Lee’s masterpiece,” he added.

At 60 years old, Cage is the oldest actor by far to be cast as Spider-Man. Many other prominent superheroes have arcs where they deal with aging, decline, and mortality. ‘Logan’ saw Wolverine coming to terms with his legacy and the loss of his friends, Iron Man faces dark times in several movies where he gives up on his superhero mission, and even ‘Spider-Man 2’ experiments with the hero losing his powers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character,” said Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters,” she added.

As ‘Noir’ begins shooting in Los Angeles in July, it will be joining several other noteworthy productions that have recently been or will be set up in the city for filming. These projects include FX’s ‘Grotesquerie,’ Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Dreamquil,’ the second season of ‘Based on a True Story,’ and the fifth installment of ‘For All Mankind.’

