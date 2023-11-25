Not Dead Yet Season 2 Begins Production in Los Angeles in December

The shooting of the second season of ABC’s sitcom ‘Not Dead Yet’ is set to start in Los Angeles next month. The sophomore round of the show, created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, is scheduled to premiere on February 7, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET on ABC, followed by next-day availability on Hulu. While the exact episode count remains undisclosed, the impact of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes may lead to a shorter season of 10 to 13 episodes.

In the first season finale, Phillip contemplates a job change, prompting Nell to consider giving their relationship another chance. Tensions rise at the office when Sam confronts Nell about Phillip living with her, leading to a decision about Dennis and his journey into foster parenthood. Grace urges Nell to declutter her life, setting the stage for a crucial girls’ meeting where opinions diverge on giving Phillip a second chance.

As the episode progresses, Nell ultimately decides to rekindle the relationship, but a surprising twist occurs the next day when she realizes she can no longer see, hear, or talk to ghosts. As a friendly dinner unfolds, alliances shift and Dennis receives the long-awaited call to foster siblings. However, the night takes a turn as Nell confides in Phillip about her ability to see dead people, leading to an unexpected breakup.

The second round of the show promises a rollercoaster of emotions as Nell navigates life post-breakup, exploring newfound independence. The absence of her ghost-seeing ability adds an intriguing twist, while Dennis embarks on the challenges of foster parenthood. Expect the sophomore round to deliver a compelling blend of humor, drama, and surprises, keeping audiences eagerly engaged.

As far as the cast is concerned, the official lineup for season 2 has not been revealed yet but expectations are high for the return of the key members. The sophomore installment most likely will feature Gina Rodriguez as Nell, Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Joshua Banday as Dennis, and Angela Gibbs as Cricket. Rodriguez, the show’s lead, takes on an additional role as an executive producer, collaborating with Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, Dean Holland, and the creators Windsor and Johnson.

As the series is gearing up for resuming its production in Los Angeles, the city continues to lead in entertainment production. This year’s noteworthy releases, including David Fincher‘s ‘The Killer‘ and Christopher Nolan‘s ‘Oppenheimer,’ further underscore the region’s significance in the entertainment industry.

