Where is Not Dead Yet Filmed?

Based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 novel ‘Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up,’ ABC’s ‘Not Dead Yet’ is a comedy series created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson that follows the life of a broke and newly single lady named Nell Serrano. The self-proclaimed disaster decides to return to the life and career she left behind a decade ago, yet the only job she can land is writing obituaries. Nell feels disconnected from everyone around her but soon starts connecting and bonding with unexpected people, specifically the dead people whose obituaries she writes.

This fantastical aspect of the series, coupled with the hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Gina Rodriguez, Joshua Banday, Angela Gibbs, Rick Glassman, and Hannah Simone, make it an all the more entertaining watch. At the same time, all the different locations seen in the show, including Nell’s new office and her apartment, are bound to make many of you curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Not Dead Yet.’ Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Not Dead Yet Filming Locations

‘Not Dead Yet’ is filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles. The pilot for the series was reportedly shot in April 2022. After getting picked up by the network, the principal photography for the rest of the inaugural iteration of the comedy show commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without wasting time, let us take you through all the specific sites that can be spotted in the ABC series!

Los Angeles, California

Most of the key sequences for ‘Not Dead Yet’ are lensed in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the country after New York City. The cast and crew seem to travel to various sites across the city to record all the important scenes against suitable backdrops. Besides, it is a high possibility that they even utilize the facilities of one of the many film studios situated in and around Los Angeles.

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles is known for its posh neighborhoods with extravagant residential properties, gorgeous beaches, close ties to the Hollywood industry, and a bustling downtown area. As far as the city’s economy is concerned, it is mainly driven by aerospace, fashion, technology, petroleum, international trade, entertainment, law, healthcare, finance, telecommunications, and transportation.

The City of Angels attracts millions of tourists annually, thanks to all its landmarks and attractive places of interest. Some of the popular attractions in the city are the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Moreover, even filmmakers frequent the city every once in a while for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, Los Angeles has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘You People,’ ‘This Is 40,’ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ ‘That ’90s Show,’ and ‘How I Met Your Father.’

