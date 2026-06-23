Not Suitable for Work Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories

Season 1 of the Hulu sitcom ‘Not Suitable For Work’ introduces the audience to the ragtag group of young adults living in the Murray Hills neighborhood in Manhattan, New York. Roommates Josh, Kel, and Davis may have gotten off on the wrong foot with their neighbors across the hall, Abby and AJ. Yet, with time, their connections have only strengthened through a series of inconvenient and absurd hijinks. Simultaneously, each character has also continued traversing their professional lives, making blunders, taking risks, and dealing with whatever aftermaths they’re left with.

In fact, they’ve had much the same luck in love. Thus, by the end of the season, these five neighbors have found themselves in an entertaining web of complications. Unfortunately, no official renewal has yet arrived, confirming the continuation of the story centering around the residents of the two apartment complexes. Still, depending on the positive performance of the project, a potential season 2 might get greenlit soon, allowing the show to return sometime in 2028.

Not Suitable For Work Season 2 Might Further Develop the Davis-AJ-Josh Love Triangle

The end of ‘Not Suitable For Work’ season 1 introduces a plot point that promises to become a launching pad for the future continuation of the series. The show opens with AJ Pascarelli, a Boston native, moving to Manhattan to live with her best friend, Abby, and work at an investment bank. Early into her arrival, she runs into one of her next-door neighbors, Josh Teitelbaum. As it turns out, the duo shares a fraught past, one where they hooked up in college and promptly hurt each other’s feelings through an unhealthy dose of miscommunication afterward. Naturally, this shared past goes on to influence their dynamic until one night of private honesty reveals that their one-night stand meant more to both parties than either realized in the moment.

Nonetheless, both AJ and Josh seem content to put their past firmly behind them. One influencing factor behind this decision for Josh stems from the fact that his roommate/best friend, Davis, a hopeless romantic, instantly grows enamored with their neighbor. The fact that she also happens to be his co-worker provides further opportunities for their dynamic, and in turn, his crush to blossom. After a good while of will-they-won’t-they, AJ finally kisses Davis after realizing the truth of his feelings for her. Josh, who had plans of spending New Year’s watching documentaries with the banker, briefly witnesses this moment before sulking away. Although nothing is explicitly stated, this scene cements the potential beginning of a complicated love triangle that could become a major storyline in season 2.

Not Suitable For Work Season 2 Will Hold on to Much of the Original Cast

With ‘Not Suitable For Work,’ creator Mindy Kaling seems to be bringing a modern-day sitcom for the Gen Z population. Therefore, the base identity of the series is housed in the dynamics and personal lives of the central characters. This means if the story continues to progress in the future, these characters will continue to be the heart and soul of the project. Consequently, fans can confidently expect the central cast members to reprise their roles in a potential season 2. This will include Ella Hunt (AJ Pascarelli), Avantika (Abby Chilukuri), Will Angus (Davis Barrett), Jack Martin (Josh Teitelbaum), and Nicholas Duvernay (Kel Washington). Jay Ellis, who plays Bill Gibson, who plays AJ’s love interest and boss, also retains a high chance of returning.

On the other hand, characters with close associations to the main five, either through their careers or personal lives, can also be expected to make a comeback. This includes Aj’s co-workers, Dileep (Bhavesh Patel) and Jocelyn (May Hong); Abby’s boss, celebrity stylist Vanessa (Constance Wu); Josh’s boss, Wes Dryden (Victor Garber), and Paula (Judy Gold). Similarly, characters who occupy a space in the protagonists’ family trees can also be expected to sport brief appearances in the future. This includes names like Greg Germann (Josh’s father, David), April Matthis (Kel’s sister, Ijemma), and Laura Bell Bundy (AJ’s mother, Amy). Other than these recurring characters, season 2 is bound to include many fresh faces.

Not Suitable for Work Season 2 Will Continue to Delve Into Abby and Kel’s Slowburn Romance

While AJ’s arrival in the apartment complex ignites a couple of romantic possibilities, there’s also an existing romance simmering across the hall. Abby and Kel have been roommates for a long time, and the latter has had a crush on the former for almost as long. Nonetheless, their friendship is more or less non-existent, which doesn’t bode well for the med student’s future. However, around the same time as AJ’s introduction, Kel also makes a big change in his own life. Instead of pursuing med school as per his parents’ wishes, she decides to drop out and pursue an acting career. As a result, this life-changing decision allows a new part of the aspiring actor to come to the forefront.

Simultaneously, Abby also makes certain changes in her professional life, many of which prove to be misguided. Thus, the duo is able to bond and get to know each other better as life’s circumstances inevitably rope them into each other’s orbit. However, by the end of season 1, Kel seems to have convinced himself that nothing romantic could ever happen between him and his long-time crush. Consequently, he has started to search for love elsewhere. Meanwhile, Abby has only recently started to see her neighbor in a new light and, hence, is left disoriented by his interest in other women. While this storyline remains unresolved for now, Abby and Kel’s relationship offers solid ground for future exploration in the event of a renewal for the series.

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