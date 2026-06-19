Will Dani and Helena End up Together in Oasis?

Created by Ramón Campos, Netflix’s ‘Oasis’ is a Spanish-language mystery thriller series that captures several anxieties of youth and love as they crystallize in the Oasis Infinity, often dubbed the best resort in the country. Dani, struggling to fit in after his mother’s remarriage, doesn’t have too many expectations going into this vacation, but that changes when he meets Celia, the daughter of the hotel’s owner. As small chit chats turn into longer, more passionate conversations, Dani begins to have feelings for his new friend.

However, all of this crumbles in a flash when it’s revealed that Celia has gone missing within the resort premises. With the police not getting much out of the situation, Dani decides to take matters into his own hands and joins hands with Celia’s best friend, Helena. Very soon, however, Helena and Dani find out that their chemistry is truly special as well, and might be on track for something bigger and more serious. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dani is Yet to Make up His Mind About This Love Triangle

Though by the end of ‘Oasis’ it seems that Dani and Helena are a match made in heaven, Celia’s reentry into the story turns this into a complicated love triangle. The story started with Dani and Celia, and even Helena acknowledges the potent feelings they had for each other, if only for a brief while. In the final moments, Jaen comes up to her with the same curiosity, asking if she will respect the fact that Celia and Dani got together first, or if she is still interested in him romantically. To everyone’s surprise, Helena picks the former option, and yet somewhere in her longing eyes is the clear sense that she has fallen for Dani. This presents her with a doubly layered conundrum, as it’s now a choice between love and her best friend since childhood.

While Celia might be the first person Dani fell for, it is also undeniable that he has genuine feelings for Helena. In fact, he is the first between them to even consider that a romantic direction, which culminates in them sharing a passionate kiss later on. However, those complicated feelings sort of make way for a moment of pure joy and catharsis in the final scene, one intentionally framed as a choice. After Dani jumps into the pool, he looks intently at both Celia and Helena individually, almost as if subconsciously trying to pick one over the other. In the end, though, he makes no such choice, and instead smiles at how his life now feels whole again, with two wonderful people by his side.

Celia and Helena Fall For Dani in Entirely Different Contexts

Though the season ends on a celebratory note, that too without giving a clear resolution to the love triangle, the nuances of characterization that we already have at hand can lead to a potential answer. From the very start of the series, there is no external factor that keeps Dani and Celia glued to each other, except for their shared feelings and a genuine desire to know more about one another. They are both “rich kids” who struggle with that label and find more peace spending time away from the elite lifestyle that their parents have brought forth for them. As such, the bond they share cannot be replicated by, say, Celia’s friendship with Helena or Jaen. Naturally, those feelings likely haven’t gone anywhere since she got kidnapped; in fact, they might have gotten even stronger.

When it comes to Dani, however, it feels like the intensity in his feelings for Celia has noticeably waned a bit. Instead, he seems much more proactively interested in Helena and whether she likes him back. That said, we cannot forget that the two of them only got together out of a shared, desperate desire to find Celia. Without that impetus, it would be hard to imagine the two of them ever falling in love, as Helena wasn’t too keen on Dani to begin with. However, the past can only define the present to an extent, and the bond they share now is undeniable. Ultimately, the decision falls on Dani, who must identify who he wants to be with the most, and the longer he tries to avert that question, the more it’s likely that cracks will begin to show up in this perfect friendship.

Read More: Oasis Ending Explained: Who Kidnapped Celia? Is She Found?