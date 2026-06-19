Is the Oasis Infinity Based on a Real Luxury Resort or Hotel?

Created by Ramón Campos, Netflix’s ‘Oasis’ is a story that begins and ends in the eponymous resort, which begins as the center of exuberance and high spirits, but quickly turns into a place of nightmares for its guests. At the peak of the summer season, the entire place is locked down overnight as it is revealed that the owner’s daughter is nowhere to be found. Her last distress call is to a guest named Dani, whom she befriended two days ago, and just like that, he gets caught up in a mystery that threatens to turn his life upside down. In a story where friends come together to search for their loved one, all the while navigating corners of the resort that have seldom seen the light of day, Oasis Infinity transforms into the very fabric of the narrative, shifting in shape with every twist that comes in this Spanish mystery thriller series.

Oasis Infinity is the Invented Center Stage of the Show

Oasis Infinity, often shortened to Oasis, is the name of a fictional resort created by writers Ramón Campos, Javier Chacártegui, Jon de la Cuesta, and David Orea specifically to be the main setting of the show. As it receives more screentime as a backdrop than any singular actor, the resort almost functions as a character itself, ever-expanding in scope and context along with the larger mystery. That said, there is no direct inspiration behind the Oasis that has been revealed as of writing, meaning that it’s more likely that the creators were inspired by the general idea and aesthetic of an extravagant hotel or resort that becomes the center of a criminal investigation.

As it is frequently described in the story as the most luxurious holiday resort in Spain, the Oasis naturally draws some vague comparisons to real resorts in Spain that have been crowned with similar titles. Among these are resorts such as Puente Romano Marbella, situated at 29602 Marbella, in Málaga, and The Ritz-Carlton, Tenerife, Abama, located at the 9-kilometer point along the TF-47 road, in Carretera General. Similar to the Oasis, both are ultra-luxury beachfront properties that are celebrated for their vibrant vibes. Unlike the Oasis, however, neither resort has any connection to the disappearance plot that unfolds in the show. As such, while there is a possibility that the writing team drew vague references in terms of what a palatial resort might look like, that is where the similarities end.

Oasis Infinity Comes to Life in the Island of Tenerife

Notably, Tenerife also serves as the main filming location for ‘Oasis,’ and it’s likely that one, or possibly more of the many luxurious resorts situated along its coastline, emerged as a stand-in for the fictional Oasis Infinity. Tenerife is the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands and is a favorite among filmmakers for balancing its sunny seascapes with towering cliffs. The island has served as a backdrop to several other titles, including movies like ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ ‘Jason Bourne,’ and ‘Rambo: Last Blood,’ as well as television shows like ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘The Wheel of Time,’ ‘Foundation,’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’ With ‘Oasis,’ we get an entirely different perspective on the island, one that takes in its modern culture and spirit.

For creator Ramón Campos, the Oasis isn’t actually the main center of attraction of the series, and merely serves as a vessel for the story he wants to tell. In a conversation with Tudum, he expressed that this is a series that he is, in part, making for his teenage daughters. He described it as “A story that speaks about what they’re living through right now: friendship, secrets, doubts, and those first decisions that begin to define you,” and the mystery is merely the driving force of the narrative. In this vein, the Oasis, as an invented resort setting, becomes a palette for the writers to capture youth at its most energetic, making the show all the more immersive.

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