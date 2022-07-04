One Day at a Time (1975-84): Where Are They Now?

Created by Whitney Blake and Allan Manings, ‘One Day at a Time’ is a sitcom that follows the life of Ann Romano, a divorced mother who moves with her two teenage daughters in order to start a new chapter in their lives. As Ann tries to find a middle ground between giving her daughters the freedom the mother herself never had and parenting them to the best of her abilities.

The events that follow are a mixture of hilarity and chaos that will leave a smile on your face. The show first aired in 1975 and, after running for 9 seasons, said goodbye to its fans in 1984. It even had an eponymous sequel that aired premiered in 2017. Fans of the beloved 70s show are curious to know what the actors, who brought their beloved characters to life, are up to these days. Well, here’s what we know about them all.

Where is Bonnie Franklin (Ann Romano) Now?

The talented Bonnie Franklin, who can be seen as Ann Romano in the sitcom, passed away on March 1, 2013. The actress was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 68 and was going through treatment, according to the family spokesperson. However, due to the complications from the illness, the actress took her final breath in her Los Angeles home at the age of 69. The news devastated all those who were close to her or admired her from afar. We express our deepest condolences to those affected by the tragedy and hope that Bonnie is resting in peace.

Where is Mackenzie Phillips (Julie Cooper Horvath) Now?

Mackenzie Phillips essays the role of Julie Cooper Horvath, the rebellious teenage daughter of Ann Romano. The actress certainly had a troubled time while she was working on the show and was apparently fired from the sitcom twice for her conduct on the set due to substance abuse. The actress released her autobiography ‘High on Arrival’ in 2009. The book details her perspective regarding her turbulent teenage years and her controversial relationship with her father. Her 2017 book ‘Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction’ goes into the details of the said relationship and how Mackenzie forgave her father, John Phillips. Mackenzie’s father was a member of The Mamas & the Papas and passed away in 2001.

In 2022, Mackenzie came out during her appearance in ‘Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef.’ “I’ve had boyfriends, I’ve had girlfriends throughout my life. I am neither one nor the other. I love our gay community,” she shared. As of writing, the actress seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest. She also spends time with her son, Shane Barakan, who was born in 1987. Readers can also see Mackenzie in 9 episodes of Netflix’s eponymous sequel of ‘One Day at a Time.’

Where is Richard Masur (David Kane) Now?

‘One Day at a Time’ stars Richard Masur in the role of David Kane. Since his time on the beloved sitcom, the actor has gone on to be a part of several movies and shows. Interestingly enough, Richard has been on ‘Orange Is the New Black‘ just like his ‘One Day at a Time’ co-star Mackenzie Phillips, though they do not share scenes. The actor is not very public regarding the details of his personal life though he does use his social media platforms to promote projects and causes he is passionate about.

Where is Valerie Bertinelli (Barbara Cooper Royer) Now?

The character of Barbara Cooper Royer, the other daughter of Ann Romano, is played by none other than Valerie Bertinelli. Since her time on the sitcom, the actress has gone on to host several Food Network shows. This includes ‘Valerie’s Home Cooking’ and ‘Kids Baking Championship,’ which are still running as of writing. Valerie also has ‘Hungry,’ an NBC sitcom, lined up. The show initially had Demi Lovato as a cast member though the singer had to leave due to conflicting schedules.

Where is Pat Harrington Jr. (Dwayne Schneider) Now?

Daniel Patrick Harrington Junior, AKA Pat Harrington Junior, can be seen as Dwayne Schneider on ‘One Day at a Time.’ The actor tragically passed away on January 6, 2016, at the age of 86. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and fell down in November of 2015. Due to the accident, the TV star sustained a small brain hemorrhage resulting in a three-week stay in a hospital and nursing home. Pat’s death was announced by his children, Tresa and Terry, on Facebook. The actor spent his last moments in his Los Angeles home, surrounded by his loved ones. The date of Pat’s passing coincides with Bonnie Franklin’s birthday. The actress herself passed away approximately three years before her co-star.

Where is Michael Lembeck (Max Horvath) Now?

Michael Lembeck may have joined ‘One Day at a Time’ midway through the show, but his presence is in no way less important. He is also known for helming several episodes of ‘Friends.’ In fact, his work on the episode ‘The One After the Superbowl’ earned him Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series in 1996. The actor also appears in an episode of the Netflix sequel of the 1975 series.

Read More: Shows Like One Day at a Time