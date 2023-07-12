Orlando Bloom’s The Cut Wrapped Filming

The shooting of ‘The Cut,’ starring Orlando Bloom and ‘Outlander’ fame Caitríona Balfe, reportedly wrapped last day. The film follows a boxer (Bloom) who comes out of retirement to defend his championship title with the help of a coach who knows no limits. Through an unsanctioned weight-cut program, Bloom’s character aims for the ultimate victory, also by separating himself from his loved ones. The role of Balfe in the psychological thriller is under wraps but she is expected to play the female lead.

Orlando Bloom on The Cut Film Set in London https://t.co/kO4lmR0STK pic.twitter.com/TRjtXs34PI — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) July 10, 2023

The principal photography of the film took place in London, England, this month. Bloom and Balfe were seen outside 56 Wine Bar and Shop, located in the district of Smithfield, Central London. As per reports, Nevada is another filming location of the film. The film is set to release in 2024 but an exact date is yet to be revealed.

“What a beautiful experience I’ve had this summer working on The Cut! Such a fantastic cast and crew and genuinely one of the best experiences of my career so far! I’m so grateful! Especially being a huge boxing fan! Look out for the film when it’s out sometime in 2024! X,” Ed Kear, one of the cast members of the film, shared after the wrap of the filming.

Sean Ellis, who made his feature film debut with the 2006 film ‘Cashback,’ is at the helm of the film. He then went on to direct ‘The Broken,’ the BAFTA-nominated crime-drama ‘Metro Manila,’ and ‘Anthropoid.’

Bloom wrapped up ‘The Cut’ after concluding filming for ‘Gran Turismo,’ a biographical film that follows the life of racer Jann Mardenborough. Bloom plays Danny Moore, a motorsport marketing executive reportedly based on the life of GT Academy founder Darren Cox, in the film. He also completed filming Ian Nelms and Eshom Nelms’ action thriller ‘Red Right Hand’ and David Michôd’s ‘Wizards!’ His recent credits include Rycroft Philostrate in ‘Carnival Row,’ Tommy Hambleton in ‘Needle in a Timestack,’ Prince Harry in ‘The Prince,’ etc.

Balfe has been engaged with ‘The Cut’ in between the productions of ‘Outlander’ seasons. The actress is also involved in the production of ‘Amateur,’ also starring Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne. Her recent credits include Ma in ‘Belfast,’ Dorothy’s Mother in ‘Angela’s Christmas Wish,’ Tavra in ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,’ Mollie Miles in ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ etc.

‘The Cut’ is penned by Justin Bull, who also wrote ‘Little Rituals,’ from a story by Mark Lane. James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions (‘Fall’ and ‘47 Meters Down’) join hands with Bloom and Adam Karasick of Amazing Owl to produce the film. The film was launched in EFM in Berlin by The Exchange. “We are beyond thrilled to represent this project. Sean’s track record as an inventive and dynamic director, coupled with Orlando’s planned full-body transformation, promise an incredible cinematic ride,” said Nat McCormick of The Exchange about the film, through Deadline.

