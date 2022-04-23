Outlander Season 6 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

The seventh episode of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ season 6, titled ‘Sticks and Stones,’ follows Claire, who confronts the accusations of killing Malva. In addition to Lionel Brown’s visions, the settlers’ hostility towards her unsettles Claire severely. While trying to find Malva’s real murderer, Jamie comes across another predicament that may become the next scandal in Fraser’s Ridge.

Roger makes an important decision that leads him and his family to part with Jamie and Claire temporarily. The episode ends with the unforeseen arrival of a guest — who threatens Claire — at the Ridge. If you are interested in a magnified look at the episode’s ending, let us be your ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 7 Recap

‘Sticks and Stones’ begins with Tom and Allan Christie inspecting Malva’s dead body. Tom suggests burying her, an unforgiven sinner, outside the Ridge, only for Jamie to demand a proper burial at the church cemetery. He asks Young Ian to conduct an informal investigation to find the murderer along with Josiah and Keziah Beardsley. Claire starts preparing the body for the funeral and stoops to distress when she hears settlers accusing her of killing her former apprentice.

Young Ian fails to find the Beardsley twins but meets Lizzie, who tells him that she is pregnant. Jamie and Claire question Lizzie about her pregnancy. She reveals that the father of her baby is a Beardsley twin. Since she has been having a love affair with both of them during the same period, she cannot be certain about the identity of the father. Jamie, to avoid another scandal, demands Lizzie’s marriage to one of the twins. She expresses that she wants to marry and live with both of them. Still, Jamie forces her to choose Keziah and handfasts her to him.

During Malva’s funeral, Allan prevents Claire from touching the coffin of Malva’s dead baby. After the funeral, Claire uses ether to calm herself down. Lizzie goes to Roger and Brianna’s house with Josiah and Keziah Beardsley. Roger handfasts Lizzie to Josiah without knowing that Jamie had handfasted her to Keziah.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 7 Ending: Will Claire Get Arrested? Will She Be Hung for Malva’s Murder?

After Malva’s funeral, Richard Brown and his men arrive at Fraser’s Ridge to arrest Claire for the murder of Malva. Claire’s efforts to save Malva’s baby upon the mother’s death pave the way for several accusations directed at her. The settlers’ misapprehension that she is a witch adds to their doubts concerning Claire’s involvement in Malva’s murder. Richard Brown, who has been awaiting an opportunity to exact his vengeance on Jamie and his family for killing his brother Lionel, takes advantage of the predicament to harm the Frasers.

As an influential person, Richard may make sure that Claire gets arrested. Even though Jamie is expected to protect Claire with all his might, he may need to let Richard arrest her. Without any witnesses to prove that Claire is innocent, an arrest may turn out to be an easy task for Richard. Since Richard comes prepared, with enough men and guns, Jamie may not be able to win a battle against him. Thus, we can expect Claire’s arrest.

As far as the potential trial is concerned, Claire’s life is hanging by a thread. More than anyone, Claire knows that her supposed motive to kill Malva may put her in a dangerous position at the potential trial. However, Claire’s death is not likely to happen. We can expect the truth concerning Malva’s murder to resurface before her life gets threatened. Jamie will most likely try to find the real murderer before it is too late to save his wife.

Do Roger and Brianna Leave for Edenton? Why?

Yes, Roger and Brianna leave for Edenton. Tom Christie and his group arrive at Fraser’s Ridge with religion. He builds a church in the settlement, only for Roger to become a temporary clergyman at the same. Since he grew up in a highly religious background as the son of a minister, Roger knows how to conduct sermons at the church. He becomes a significant presence among the believers in the settlement. When Malva gets killed, even Jamie asks him to conduct her funeral sermon. After becoming the representative of God for a while, Roger realizes that becoming a minister is his destiny.

Roger reveals his wish to get ordained to become a minister to his wife Brianna. When she agrees, he lets her know that there’s a presbytery in Edenton. They agree to leave as soon as they can. Brianna initially approaches Roger’s wish to be a minister with doubts. She knows that if her husband becomes a minister, he will be responsible to engage with people, affecting her time with her husband. As the daughter of a physician, she had to accept Claire’s absence as the latter was engaged with her patients.

Brianna fears the repetition of such a predicament, where Roger will be away from her, Jeremiah, and their unborn child to take care of other people’s affairs. Understanding Brianna’s concern, Roger promises that he will always be a husband and father first. His affirmation that his priority will be his family changes Brianna’s mind. They leave for Edenton for Roger to pursue his wish to become an ordained minister.

