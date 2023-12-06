Outlander Season 8 to Begin Production in Scotland in March 2024

The filming of the eighth season of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ is set to commence in Scotland in March 2024. The pre-production of the same started last month. The upcoming installment will also be the last season of the show. The second part of season 7 will premiere next year as well but the exact date is yet to be announced.

The midseason finale of the seventh installment brings Claire and Jamie back to Scotland after a series of intense events, including a battlefield encounter that leaves the latter knocked out but alive. Claire fiercely protects him from robbers, expressing her anger at his involvement in hand-to-hand combat. Despite the tension, Claire’s deep fear for Jamie’s life turns to relief as they make their way back to camp. Meanwhile, Ian makes a move that sparks a connection with Rachel and Major General Benedict Arnold makes a surprising appearance. The episode also hints at future challenges, especially regarding Jemmy’s disappearance and Mr. Roger’s wish to exact his vengeance on Young Ian.

The eighth season of the show will adapt Diana Gabaldon’s ninth book in the eponymous source novel series, titled ‘Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,’ set during the American Revolutionary War. The narrative explores the strains on Claire and Jamie‘s relationship amidst the war’s backdrop. While the show may deviate slightly from the book’s events, season 7 provides hints of potential developments. Gabaldon previously teased that Jamie and Claire’s tale will have a “happy ending” and the viewers can expect the period drama to end with the same.

The upcoming season of the show will bring back Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie, concluding their time-bending romance that has been the highlight of the show. The returning ensemble may include Sophie Skelton (Brianna “Bree” Fraser MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), David Berry (Lord John Grey), Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom), and John Bell (Young Ian), promising heightened stakes in the concluding twists of the tale. In addition to the familiar faces, we can expect new additions to the cast as well.

Scotland also hosted the shooting of the previous seasons of the historical drama. Noteworthy productions like ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘ recently emerged from the country’s vibrant film scene. The release date of the eighth season of the Starz show remains uncertain, with speculations suggesting a potential arrival in the first half of 2025.

