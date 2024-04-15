P-Valley Season 3 to Shoot in Atlanta From April to November This Year

Cameras are returning to The Pynk for the new season of ‘P-Valley.’ The filming of the third installment of Starz’s drama series will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, between this month and November. Katori Hall, who created the series based on her play ‘Pussy Valley,’ continues to lead the writers’ room of the show.

In the season 2 finale, the Pynk family grapples with the aftermath of the mayoral campaign and their prospects in Chucalissa. Surprisingly, Patrice emerges victorious on election night as the city’s first Black female mayor. Meanwhile, Mercedes makes a triumphant return to the pole, performing alongside Murda as he debuts a revealing song. Hailey’s elaborate plans to sell The Pynk are thwarted by Uncle Clifford’s cunning strategy, leading to her expulsion from the family. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, the future of The Pynk hangs in the balance. Furthermore, Keyshawn’s happiness is shattered by unforeseen obstacles.

In the third installment, we may see Mercedes embracing retirement and Murda and Clifford openly cherishing their love. Autumn may have opened a new chapter of her life away from Chucalissa. The revelation of Murda and Clifford’s romance sets the stage for potential challenges ahead for the couple. Additionally, the repercussions of Autumn’s theft of $40,000 from the business loom large. With Mercedes navigating newfound freedom from The Pynk, the question arises: what will she pursue in this next phase of her life? As the characters chart new paths, season 3 holds the promise of new conflicts, growth, and unexpected twists in the vibrant world of ‘P-Valley.’

The third season is expected to feature familiar faces, including Brandee Evans as Mercedes Woodbine, Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford Sayles, Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn Harris/Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as LaMarques/Lil Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre Watkins, Harriett D Foy as Patrice Woodbine, and Dan J Johnson as Corbin Kyle. Also expected to make a comeback are Tyler Lepley as Diamond, Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Psalms Salazar as Whisper, and Gail Bean as Roulette. We will not see Hailey Colton/Autumn Night in the installment as Elarica Johnson has confirmed her departure from the show.

Atlanta has been the home of ‘P-Valley’ since the first season of the drama series. The city has also hosted the filming of projects such as ‘Civil War‘ and ‘Reptile.’

Read More: Blue Lights Season 3 Starts Filming in Belfast in the Spring