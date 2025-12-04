Pamela Anderson and Dakota Fanning’s ‘Alma’ Starts Filming in Derbyshire in May 2026

Derbyshire will soon play host to Pamela Anderson, Dakota Fanning, and a bunch of other talented actors. Their upcoming movie, titled ‘Alma,’ will shoot in the ceremonial UK County starting in May 2026. Sally Potter will direct the feature, based on a story she wrote. The cast also includes Lindsay Duncan, Arinze Kene, Esther McGregor, Esme Creed-Miles, and Earl Cave.

The plot centers on a family that goes on an expedition to scatter the ashes of their mother, an archeologist. While navigating survivor’s guilt and sibling rivalries, the family pitches camp at one of the archaeologists’ sites. This is where buried tensions surface, a debate over English identity is unleashed, and arguments escalate into a pitched battle and a dawn showdown, underscored by the dead woman’s continued haunting presence.

We saw Pamela Anderson recently as Beth Davenport in the ‘Naked Gun’ reboot/sequel opposite Liam Neeson‘s Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. She also played showgirl Shelly Gardner in Gia Coppola’s ‘The Last Showgirl.’ Other recent movies featuring her are ‘Alone at Night,’ ‘City Hunter,’ and ‘Baywatch.’

Dakota Fanning’s latest performances include Polly in the horror movie ‘Vicious,’ Mina / Lucy in the horror movie ‘The Watchers,’ and Emma Collins in ‘The Equalizer 3.’ She also played the role of Jenny Kaminski in the Peacock thriller series ‘All Her Fault’ and Abby Winbury in Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple.’

Lindsay Duncan can be spotted in ‘Birdman,’ ‘Gifted,’ and ‘Made in Italy.’ Arinzé Kene played Major Jonesy in ‘Lee,’ John in ‘Love Again,’ Ashley in ‘Youngers,’ and Tyler in ‘Crazyhead.’ Esther McGregor portrayed Isabel in ‘Babygirl,’ Mirren Sinclair Sheffield in ‘We Were Liars,’ and Natalie in ‘High School.’ Esmé Creed-Miles is known for her performances as Delirium in ‘The Sandman,’ Iris in ‘The Doll Factory,’ and Hanna in ‘Hanna.’ Earl Cave’s prominent roles include Griffin Harkonnen in ‘Dune: Prophecy,’ Dan Kelly in ‘True History of the Kelly Gang,’ Hort in ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ and David Fry in ‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.’

Sally Potter’s feature directorials include ‘The Roads Not Taken,’ ‘The Party,’ ‘Ginger & Rosa,’ and ‘The Man Who Cried.’

