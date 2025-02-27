Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway’s ‘Paper Tiger’ Begins Filming in New Jersey in April

The Garden State is about to welcome three prolific performers of our time! The filming of James Gray’s crime drama film ‘Paper Tiger’ will start in New Jersey in April. Adam Driver, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong headline the cast. Gray also wrote the screenplay.

The plot follows two brothers who pursue the American Dream—only to get involved in a scheme that is, more or less, unbelievable. As they try to navigate their way through a dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their loved ones severely terrorized by the Russian “Mafiya.” Their bond begins to fray, and betrayal, which was once utterly out of the picture, becomes a possibility.

Adam Driver most recently starred as Cesar Catilina in Francis Ford Coppola’s epic sci-fi drama ‘Megalopolis.’ Among his most notable performances are Charlie Barber in ‘Marriage Story,’ Enzo Ferrari in ‘Ferrari,’ and Maurizio Gucci in ‘House of Gucci.’ In the HBO comedy-drama series ‘Girls,’ he played the part-time carpenter/actor Adam Sackler. He also played Detective Philip “Flip” Zimmerman in Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman.’ We will next see him opposite Cate Blanchett in Jim Jarmusch’s comedy film ‘Father, Mother, Sister, Brother,’ which revolves around estranged siblings meeting after years apart.

Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway most recently played Solène, a woman in love with a younger man, in the Prime Video rom-com ‘The Idea of You,’ also starring Nicholas Galitzine. Her upcoming projects include David Robert Mitchell’s thriller drama ‘Flowervale Street’ and David Lowery’s musical drama ‘Mother Mary,’ co-starring Hunter Schafer.

Jeremy Strong has played significant parts in many critically and commercially successful projects, but he is arguably best known for portraying the ever-ambiguous Kendall Roy in the HBO series ‘Succession.’ His latest acting outing was as Roy Cohn in the biographical drama ‘The Apprentice,’ which examines Donald Trump’s career as a businessman during the 1970s and 1980s. Strong will next star alongside Jeremy Allen White in Scott Cooper’s ‘Deliver Me from Nowhere,’ based on the life of the iconic singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. He will play Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, in the movie.

James Gray is known for directing the Brad-Pitt-led sci-fi drama ‘Ad Astra,’ the coming-of-age film ‘Armageddon Time’ (also starring Strong and Hathaway), and the period film ‘The Immigrant,’ starring Marion Cotillard, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jeremy Renner. ‘Paper Tiger’ is poised to carry the themes Gray explored in ‘We Own the Night’ and his feature directorial debut ‘Little Odessa.’

