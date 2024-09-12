Paramount+ Picks Up ‘My Weird School’; Starts Filming in Vancouver in October

The television adaptation of a beloved chapter book series is coming to Paramount+. The Cinemaholic can confirm that the streaming platform has ordered the quirky comedy series ‘My Weird School,’ developed at Nickelodeon Studios. The project will begin filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, on October 25, 2024, and wrap up nearly a month later on November 22. The show is based on the children’s book series of the same name by Dan Gutman.

The narrative revolves around A.J., a preadolescent boy who hates school and wishes to remain at home playing video games rather than attending class. However, he doesn’t feel that way out of laziness but because his elementary school is quite extraordinary. The entire institution is staffed with teachers and grown-ups who are confoundingly eccentric, zany, and downright bizarre. A.J.’s rival student is Andrea, who loves coming to school. The two, along with the rest of their class, get involved in humorous situations because of their teachers’ absurdities and are often the ones to save the day.

Gutman’s book series is aimed at beginning readers and continues to be very well received. It is praised for getting young children interested in reading through the comical characters and school adventures. Each book revolves around a teacher with a funny rhyming title, such as ‘Miss Daisy is Crazy!’ ‘Ms. Hannah is Bananas!’ and ‘Mr. Louie Is Screwy!’

To write the series, Gutman visited over 60 actual schools in a year and gathered relatable material for young students. The series’ success led to follow-up series and a franchise that continues to this date, including ‘My Weirder School,’ ‘My Weirdest School,’ ‘My Weirder-est School,’ ‘My Weird School Daze,’ and ‘My Weird-tastic School.’ The franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary in June 2024.

Vancouver can provide ideal backdrops for the quirky, imaginative world of A.J. and his unconventional school adventures. The city’s ability to morph into different settings, alongside its robust filming infrastructure, will help bring the eccentric charm of Gutman’s beloved children’s series to life. The city has a rich history of hosting family-friendly and youth-oriented shows. Notably, it is a filming location for popular children’s and young adult series, such as ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The 100,’ Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ and ‘The Babysitter’s Club.’

