Paul Verhoeven’s Young Sinner Scheduled to Start Filming in Los Angeles in September

Dutch director Paul Verhoeven’s latest erotic thriller film ‘Young Sinner’ is scheduled to begin filming in Los Angeles in September. The film revolves around a young staffer, who finds herself caught up in murky waters while working for a powerful senator. The film marks the return of Verhoeven, known for iconic science-fiction movies like ‘RoboCop,’ ‘Total Recall,’ and ‘Starship Troopers,’ and erotic thriller ‘Basic Instinct,’ to Hollywood after the 2000 film ‘Hollow Man.’ The erotic thriller is penned by Edward Neumeier.

The production was previously put on hold due to the ongoing strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA, which caused disruption and postponement in film and TV production across the country. At that time, Verhoeven reportedly got engaged in the pre-production of the ‘Bel Ami’ adaptation in France. While ‘Young Blood’ is set in Washington, D.C., filming will begin in Los Angeles. LA is also the home to the BAFTA Award-nominated film director and where his firm, Verhoeven Productions, is based. A batch of recently-released hit films, including ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie,’ was shot in LA. Since the production hasn’t received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA, it can be affected by the actors’ strike. In addition, the cast of the movie is yet to be announced.

Neumeier and Verhoeven had previously worked together in ‘RoboCop’ (1987), co-written by Michael Miner, and reunited a decade later for ‘Starship Troopers’ (1997). The director’s recent credits include ‘Benedetta,’ Isabelle Huppert-starrer ‘Elle,’ ‘Black Book,’ and Kevin Bacon-starrer ‘Hollow Man.’ “I’ve been following the politics of the United States so precisely the past 20 years that I feel I know enough to do that movie. I wouldn’t have dared 20 years ago, but now I think I have as much insight as necessary,” the director told The New York Times about the upcoming film. Neumeier, on the other hand, is working on ‘RoboCop Returns.’

Talking about the spy thriller, Verhoeven also said that it would be “an innovative version of movies like ‘Fatal Attraction’ and ‘Basic Instinct.’ And it would not be adding all kinds of digital elements. As little as possible.” Neumeier explained that the movie will show the “heroine is drawn into a web of international intrigue and danger, and of course, there is also a little sex.” The writer also added about the tone of the film: “We have been consulting with a former intelligence officer, Ron Marks, who is trying to keep us real about Capitol Hill and the spy business, but satire always seems to emerge when Paul and I work together, so I expect our new adventure will have a light tone.”

