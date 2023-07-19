10 Movies Like Oppenheimer You Must See

‘Oppenheimer’ is an epic biographical thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It is based on the 2005 biography ‘American Prometheus’ about J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film features an ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy as the title character, with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Josh Hartnett in supporting roles.

The war drama movie follows the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who plays an important role in developing the first nuclear weapon. If you enjoyed the movie’s exploration of the ethical and philosophical debates stemming from Oppenheimer’s role in creating the atomic bomb and its impact on his life. In that case, you must be looking for more such titles to watch. In that case, we’ve handpicked some films you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these movies, like ‘Oppenheimer’ on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

10. The Trials of J. Robert Oppenheimer (2008)

‘The Trials of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ is a documentary film directed by David Grubin. The 109 minutes long movie features real footage of J. Robert Oppenheimer as it explores his rise to becoming a national hero who stopped the Second World War. However, it also sheds light upon the harsh reality of Oppenheimer’s life and the aftermath of the atomic bomb’s invention. Like Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ the film takes a biographical look at the titular scientist’s life. However, for those interested in fact-based retelling of Oppenheimer’s life and a thorough introspection of his impact on history might prefer to watch ‘The Trials of J. Robert Oppenheimer.’

9. Tesla (2020)

Written and directed by Michael Almereyda, ‘Tesla‘ is a biographical drama film starring Ethan Hawke as Nikola Tesla. The rest of the cast includes Eve Hewson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jim Gaffigan, and Kyle MacLachlan in major roles. The film follows the titular character, a Serbian-American inventor/electrical engineer known for his contributions to the design of the modern electricity supply system. Yet, it dives into the challenges Tesla faced in introducing his new system to the world. Like ‘Oppenheimer,’ the film is based on the life of a real scientist and explores how society often reacts to revolutionary scientific or technological advancements and inventions.

8. Radioactive (2019)

‘Radioactive‘ is a British biographical drama film directed by Marjane Satrapi. It is based on the 2010 graphic novel ‘Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout’ by Lauren Redniss, with an adapted screenplay by Jack Thorne. The movie stars Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie, a physicist/chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity, becoming the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. Similar to ‘Oppenheimer,’ the film sheds light on the negative effect Curie’s dedication to her research had on her life. Moreover, both movies give viewers a dramatic look into the life of a celebrated figure from the field of science.

7. The Martian (2015)

‘The Martian‘ is a science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. The screenplay by Drew Goddard is based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Andy Weir. It stars Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, Kristen Wiig, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sean Bean, Michael Peña, and Kate Mara. The movie follows Dr. Mark Watney, an astronaut who struggles to survive after he is stranded on Mars and searches for a way to return home.

Although the narrative drastically differs from ‘Oppenheimer,’ the film successfully explores humanity’s relationship with science to a similar effect. Moreover, Damon appears in both movies, and the problem-solving skills of his character are a trait shared with the titular character of ‘Oppenheimer.’

6. Dunkirk (2017)

‘Dunkirk‘ is a historical war film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It features an ensemble cast including the talents of Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy, among others. It is a fictionalized retelling of the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II and captures the experiences of Allied forces soldiers on the battlefield.

Although the movie is a drastic departure from Nolan’s usual mind-bending, high-concept movies, it is the director’s first foray into the biographical genre, which the director would tackle again in ‘Oppenheimer.’ Despite both movies being based on true stories, Nolan brings his unconventional storytelling to the narratives, making ‘Dunkirk’ one of the must-watch movies for all his fans.

5. The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015)

Written and directed by Matthew Brown, ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’ is a British biographical drama film based on the 1991 book of the same name by Robert Kanigel. It stars Dev Patel as Srinivasa Ramanujan, a mathematician from Madras, India, who attends the prestigious Cambridge University, where he becomes a pioneer in mathematical theories under his professor, G. H. Hardy.

Similar to ‘Oppenheimer’ the movie is set against the events of the war, in this case, the First World War, and focuses on the groundbreaking work of a real-life figure whose contributions would reshape the perception of humanity. Besides, ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’ is about a relatively less celebrated figure, making Ramanujan’s story even more worth exploring.

4. The Current War (2017)

‘The Current War’ is a historical drama film directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and written by Michael Mitnick. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, and Tom Holland in the lead roles. It is inspired by the 19th-century events surrounding Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, who each developed their electric power delivery system.

As a result, a competition took place between the two to determine whose system would be used in the United States. As with ‘Oppenheimer,’ the film features several real-life figures from the scientific field, and a scientific invention is at the root of the conflict. Moreover, both movies also cover events that shaped the course of American history.

3. Interstellar (2014)

‘Interstellar‘ is an epic science fiction film directed by Christopher Nolan, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Jonathan Nolan. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine. The takes place in a dystopian future where humanity deals with catastrophic blight and famine.

Consequently, a group of astronauts travels through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for humankind. Unlike ‘Oppenheimer,’ the film is more rooted in fiction and features an extremely unconventional narrative. However, the film also marks Nolan’s first attempt at exploring the philosophical debates stemming from science and its impact on humanity, a theme that also comes up ‘Oppenheimer.’

2. The Theory of Everything (2014)

‘The Theory of Everything’ is a biographical drama film directed by James Marsh and based on the life of the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. The screenplay was written by Anthony McCarten, based on the 2007 memoir ‘Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen’ by Jane Hawking. It stars Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson, and Christian McKay in the main roles.

The movie explores the life of Stephen Hawking, his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, his success in the field of physics, and his relationship with Jane. ‘The Theory of Everything’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are both films based on the lives of real physicists told unconventionally, with the former focusing on the romantic relationship between Stephen and Jane, providing it with an element of freshness.

1. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

‘A Beautiful Mind‘ is a biographical drama film directed by Ron Howard. Akiva Goldsman wrote the screenplay drawing inspiration from Sylvia Nasar’s 1998 biography of the same name based on the life of mathematician John Nash. It stars Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg, Judd Hirsch, and Josh Lucas in the lead roles.

The film follows John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematics graduate from Princeton University whose life takes a nightmarish turn after he accepts secret work in cryptography. It is similar to ‘Oppenheimer,’ as it showcases the mercurial nature of its genius central figure and the horrors they experience because of their job’s nature. Few films have succeeded in unraveling the inner workings of the minds of genius real-life figures in the way ‘A Beautiful Mind’ does, making it the top pick for this list.

