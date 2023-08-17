Peter Greenaway’s ‘Lucca Mortis’ Back in Development, To be Shot in Italy

Peter Greenaway’s drama film ‘Lucca Mortis’ is back in active development after being delayed for four years. The movie will be filmed in Lucca, a city located in Italy’s Tuscany region, however, the details of the shoot schedule have not been announced yet. The official logline of the film states, “A writer, realizing his last big adventure will very likely be death, takes a sabbatical and leaves his home in New York City’s Little Italy to travel with his family to Lucca, Italy in order to trace his ancestral roots and clean up the loose ends in his life.”

‘Lucca Mortis’ was first announced in October 2019, with Morgan Freeman confirmed to play the protagonist. It is not yet known if the 86-year-old actor is still attached to the project. The Academy Award-winning actor is known for playing Ellis Redding in ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ Detective William Somerset in ‘Se7en,’ Nelson Mandela in ‘Invictus,’ Lucius Fox in ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, Eddie Dupris in ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ and Azeem in ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.’

Freeman was also supposed to produce ‘Lucca Mortis’ with Greenaway, Lori McCreary, and Kees Kasander. The film was set to begin production in March 2020 in Lucca, which has previously served as a filming location for ‘The English Patient,’ ‘The Portrait of a Lady,’ ‘Miracle at St. Anna,’ ‘Like Crazy,’ ‘Lovers and Other Relatives,’ ‘The Triumph of Love,’ ‘The Last Fighter,’ ‘The Wayward Wife,’ and ‘Pilgrim of Love.’ However, the film got delayed due to unknown reasons. The movie’s cast has also not been revealed yet.

Greenaway’s latest feature film is ‘Walking to Paris,’ which follows “a 27-year-old sculptor named Constantin Brâncuși walking from Bucharest to Paris in 1903 and 1904 as a preparation and prelude to becoming the most important sculptor of the twentieth century.” ‘Walking to Paris’ stars Emun Elliott as Constantin Brâncuși, Remo Girone as Brâncuși’s son, Carla Juri as Lucy, and Marcello Mazzarella as Auguste Rodin. Greenaway’s previous acclaimed works include ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover,’ ‘The Pillow Book,’ ‘The Tulse Luper Suitcases’ trilogy, and ‘The Draughtsman’s Contract.’

McCreary has previously worked with Freeman on several projects, including ‘Invictus,’ ‘5 Flights Up,’ and ‘The Story of God with Morgan Freeman.’ “Morgan and I have been fans of Peter’s work for years and we feel very blessed to have this opportunity to actually work with him,” McCreary had told Variety at the time of the film’s announcement. As for Kasander, the producer has been a frequent collaborator with Greenaway and is known for producing ‘Fish Tank,’ ‘Over Your Cities Grass Will Grow,’ ‘Who the Devil Can See in the Dark,’ and ‘The Domino Effect.’

