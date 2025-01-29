Peter Weireter: Where is the LAPD and SWAT Team Leader Now?

The Bronco Chase was watched by millions as it unfolded live on television as it involved a scandalous arrest of a beloved sports icon, O.J. Simpson. Its unprecedented media coverage turned it into one of the most-watched car chases in history. One of the key figures in the negotiations was Peter Weireter, the LAPD SWAT team leader. He took command of the situation and successfully ensured a peaceful resolution. In Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson,’ Peter shares his experience and details his thoughts before and during the arrest.

Peter Weireter Played a very Important Role in the Bronco Chase

Peter Weireter had been with the LAPD for 17 years when he was called to handle a car chase involving O.J. Simpson on the California 405 freeway. On June 17, 1994, the famous football star and actor was meant to surrender to the police after a doctor’s appointment at his San Fernando Valley home, but he never arrived at the station. Instead, reports emerged that his friend, Al Cowlings, was driving him down the freeway. The latter made a 911 call stating that O.J. had a gun to his head, and it prompted an immediate police response.

The situation required careful handling as the police were aware that O.J. was armed and emotionally distressed. He had previously written a note expressing his anguish over the media attention and police scrutiny, so there were concerns that he might harm himself or open fire. As helicopters hovered overhead, Tom Lange, the lead LAPD detective on the case, began speaking to O.J. At the same time, Peter, head of the SWAT team, was called in for his expertise in crisis negotiation. His efforts played a crucial role in de-escalating the tense situation.

As O.J. and Cowlings made their way to his home in Brentwood, California, Peter followed closely behind. Despite the chaotic scene with numerous police cars and helicopters, he focused solely on communicating with O.J., shutting out the distractions. Through his negotiations, he was able to persuade the celebrity to exit the vehicle, enter the house, use the restroom, get a drink, and speak to his mother. Just a little while later, he successfully arrested both O.J. and Cowlings at the property and brought them to the police station.

Peter Weireter is Working as a Private Security Officer Today

Peter Weireter eventually left the LAPD and took on the role of Sandra Bullock’s bodyguard. His service was recognized by the department in various instances, and he was even awarded the Police Star on November 17, 1998. His interest in the entertainment industry had long been evident, as he had worked as a technical and security consultant on various films, including ‘Sabrina.’ Additionally, he made small appearances in movies like ‘Patriot Games’ and ‘Clear and Present Danger’ as a police officer. Over the years, he continued to participate in these projects, appearing in films such as ‘Desperate Measures,’ ‘Hostage,’ and ‘Criminal Minds’, often taking on roles as a consultant or security officer.

As his association with Sandra Bullock grew, Peter began contributing to projects she was involved in. Some of the most notable ones include ‘The Proposal,’ ‘Gravity,’ and ‘The Lost City,’ where he worked as her security officer. His last appearance in front of the camera was in 2013 when he was cast in the role of a SWAT team leader in ‘The Heat.’ Reports from as recent as 2023 indicate that he was still working with Sandra Bullock and remained one of her most trusted officers. He has generally kept a low profile, and aside from the fact that he is married, there is limited public information about his personal life.

