Nick Paley’s ‘Phony’ Back in Development at Hulu

Clouds at Hulu have cleared over Nick Paley’s ‘Phony’! The comedy series, first conceived by Hulu in 2022, is now back in production. The Cinemaholic can confirm that the production process is ready to roll from October in Montreal.

‘Phony’ is a coming-of-age mystery that blends the nostalgic charm of ‘Freaks and Geeks’ with the eerie twists of ‘The Twilight Zone.’ The story centers on Sonny, a well-liked high school student who, after surviving a mysterious car accident, finds himself in a surreal predicament. He discovers that his mother has been replaced by an imposter, leading him into a puzzling and unsettling journey as he navigates his altered reality and seeks to uncover the truth behind the bizarre substitution.

Nick Paley’s latest notable work is ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,’ a film produced by A24 and directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. The story follows a struggling documentary filmmaker who decides to focus his latest project on an unusual subject—a charming mollusk shell named Marcel, who resides in an Airbnb rental with his friends. In this inventive mockumentary, Jenny Slate lends her voice to Marcel, bringing to life the character’s endearing quirks and whimsical personality.

In addition to his work as a writer, Nick Paley has also worked behind the camera as a director. He has directed multiple episodes of Comedy Central’s ‘Hack Into Broad City,’ an exclusive web series that delves into the candid and often outrageous video chats between Abbi and Ilana, the inseparable best friends from the popular series ‘Broad City.’ Furthermore, Paley directed an episode of ‘Broad City’ itself, which offers a comedic and sometimes surreal portrayal of two women navigating their daily lives in New York City. The show is known for turning seemingly ordinary moments into sources of both humor and discomfort, capturing the unique essence of its characters’ experiences.

Nick Paley has written and directed several short films. In ‘Open House,’ he depicts a young man who, upon visiting his grandparents, realizes that they should not be living alone. ‘Andy and Zach’ follows the challenges Andy faces as he adjusts to life without his roommate Zach, who has decided to move out. Moreover, Paley directed ‘Strangers,’ which revolves around the search for a lost child in Central Park.

Montreal has served as the backdrop for several notable productions, including the coming-of-age series ‘Blue Mountain State.’ More recently, the city has also been featured in major projects such as ‘The Recruit‘ and ‘Euphoria.’

