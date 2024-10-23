Jillian Shea Spaeder and Ian Boggs to Star in Grace Wethor’s ‘Saving Buddy Charles’

Short film professional Grace Wethor has found the leads for her feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Jillian Shea Spaeder and Ian Boggs will star in ‘Saving Buddy Charles,’ a dramedy. Principal photography will occur in Los Angeles, CA, from February 10 to February 28, 2025. Spaeder has written the story and serves as a producer alongside Jillian Clare and Ariel Martin.

The coming-of-age plot follows teenage best friends Clara and Sydney, who set off on a road trip for an unusual reason: to steal a pet lizard from Sydney’s ex-boyfriend Liam. Clara has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and is secretly struggling with it, having been told that she has only 6 months to live. Sydney thinks that she is upset about leaving for college. The narrative shows how GenZ uses comedy to cope with its issues.

Jillian Shea Spaeder played a part in the Disney+ fantasy comedy movie ‘Godmothered,’ starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher. The film follows an unskilled fairy godmother who tries to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was initially ignored. She has several short films to her credit, including Wethor’s musical ‘XY,’ Bryce Gheisar’s ‘The Noise,’ and Patrick Hogan’s kung fu family comedy ‘Quiet! Mom’s Working,’ which received recognition at the Chicago Horror Film Festival and the New Hope Film Festival. Spaeder’s television credits include the Disney comedy series ‘Just Roll With It,’ which centers on the Bennett-Blatt family dynamic and how they get used to each other, the Netflix comedy ‘No Good Nick,’ and ‘Roxie Wolfgang,’ a comedy series starring Shinelle Azoroh and Christina Elmore.

Ian Boggs’ latest acting venture is Joshua Mabie’s action short ‘Kingdom Hearts: Dream of Another World,’ co-starring Nathan People and Julia Zhang. He also starred in the satirical sci-fi action comedy series ‘Ginormo,’ an homage to 1960s-70s Japanese monster shows in the pre-CGI era.

Grace Wethor’s myriad directorial credits include ‘XY,’ the musical short ‘Lioness,’ the action short ‘Achilles Heel,’ the sci-fi short ‘Guardian Alien,’ and the feature-length documentary ‘The Hill We Climb,’ which traces the efforts of pediatric cancer legislation in Washington D.C. She also played a role in Elizabeth Blake-Thomas’ family comedy-drama ‘Pretty Outrageous,’ which follows three talented teens as they try to become the next big Girl Band.

Los Angeles has long been a hub for burgeoning film productions. Notable projects shot in the City of Angels include David Fincher‘s ‘The Killer,’ Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born,’ and the popular comedy shows ‘The Office‘ and ‘Modern Family.’

