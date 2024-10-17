Hannah Barefoot to Star in Jennings Barmore’s ‘The Needle Man’

Hannah Barefoot will headline Jennings Barmore’s feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actress has joined the thriller film ‘The Needle Man.’ The project will enter production on November 9 in Bozeman, Montana. Barmore also wrote the screenplay.

The plot follows Greta (Barefoot), who finds a briefcase full of cash in the middle of the road. She receives a sinister phone call while wondering if her luck has finally turned around. The voice on the other side asks her to play a game. She learns that she can keep the money if she can stay alive for the next 24 hours. However, the voice also informs her that the same never loses. Greta accepts the challenge, and what follows is a heart-pounding chase with the “Needle Man” stopping at nothing to win the deadly cat-and-mouse game.

Barefoot has played significant character roles in films and television. Her latest credits include the Apple TV+ adventure series ‘Me,’ which centers on a 12-year-old kid who discovers he can shapeshift into anyone he meets. Her other notable television works are the Christian drama ‘The Chosen,’ which is based on the life of Jesus of Nazareth, the period drama ‘Good Girls Revolt,’ and the crime drama ‘L.A.’s Finest,’ a spinoff of the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise.

Barefoot appeared in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Academy Award-nominated biographical sports drama ‘King Richard,’ which focuses on Richard Williams (Will Smith), the father/coach of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Her film credits include Dean Devlin’s thriller drama ‘Bad Samaritan,’ Braden King’s ‘The Evening Hour,’ and Michael Johnson’s ‘All the Wilderness.’

Barmore has helmed several short films, the most notable being ‘Neck Deep,’ which received acclaim at the Berlin Indie Film Festival, ‘Ithax,’ and ‘Occupied.’ He was also part of the crew of the Nicolas Cage-led Western drama ‘Butcher’s Crossing‘ and the horror film ‘Organ Trail.’

With its rich and visually stunning foliage, mountains, and rivers, Montana has previously hosted the filming of many popular movies and television productions, including ‘Montana Story,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Revenant,’ and ‘1923.’

