How Did Gary Die? Is Aidan Quinn in Practical Magic 2?

At the end of the 1998 film ‘Practical Magic,’ Sally Owens and Officer Gary Hallet choose a life with each other despite the generational curse hanging over their heads. The former comes from a long line of witches, all of whom are cursed to lose the men they love in horrific ways. For the same reason, as a child, she decides that she will never fall in love. In order to make this a reality, she casts a spell on herself, making it so she will only fall for a man who possesses seemingly improbable qualities. Years later, after she had already loved once and lost, Sally meets Gary, the man of her dreams who, it turns out, has also wished for her.

Initially, there’s much apprehension about their union because of the complex spells and curses surrounding them. Nonetheless, ultimately, they decide to accept the love they feel for one another and embrace a future together. Yet, despite the happy ending to their endearing love story, it seems the couple has much adversity ahead. This becomes evident in the sequel film, ‘Practical Magic 2,’ which follows the same protagonist. However, her lover, played by Aidan Quinn, is missing from the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Gary Hallet Fell Victim to the Owens Family Curse

When Sally and Gary first begin to fall for each other in ‘Practical Magic,’ the witch remains concerned with the effects of the curse. Centuries ago, Maria Owens, accused of witchcraft, survived execution, but couldn’t escape the perils of heartbreak. The father of her unborn child abandoned her, replacing the love in her heart with hatred. As a result, she cast a spell to save herself from such hurt in the future. The spell would target any man she would fall in love with, sealing his demise. However, the magic didn’t just remain contained to her.

It spread through her bloodline, turning into a generational curse. Sally, having already lost her first husband, Michael, is wary of being heartbroken once again by Gary. However, the investigator from Arizona believes their love can conquer the curse. Therefore, he and Sally decide to put aside fears of the future and enjoy the time they do have together. Unfortunately, this time doesn’t pan out to be considerably long. Shortly after their union, Gary dies. Although the details of his death are kept hidden, its impact lingers over Sally’s character throughout the sequel. After losing Gary, the witch seals herself off entirely from the possibility of love and magic.

Sally casts a spell to make her daughters, Kylie and Antonia, forget about their mystic roots. Additionally, she herself blocks her magical powers and connection to witchcraft. However, once Kylie’s boyfriend threatens to fall victim to the same curse, revealing the truth of her family’s past to her, she embarks on a dangerous mission to reverse Maria’s spell. This compels Sally to step out of the protective shell she has created around her. Thus, her journey of moving on from the impact of the tragedy of Gary’s untimely death becomes a pivotal part of her narrative in the sequel.

Aidan Quinn is Not in Practical Magic 2

Since Gary’s death is one of the first storylines to be established in ‘Practical Magic 2,’ the character never makes an on-screen appearance in the film. Instead, it’s only the ghost of his memory that haunts the narrative. This means actor Aidan Quinn, who brings the character to life in the first film, does not return for the sequel. In a conversation with Irish radio station SPIN 1038, the actor spoke about how he wasn’t invited to reprise his role in the sequel. Furthermore, he shared that if he had been asked, he would’ve been happy to return to the witchy world.

“They were both great to work with,” Quinn said, talking about his former co-stars, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. “You know, most of my stuff was with Sandy (Bullock), but they were both phenomenal to work with. We had a good time.” On the other hand, in the build-up to the film’s release, Bullock spoke about Quinn’s absence, hinting that fans of the original film “can probably guess why” Gary’s character won’t be returning in the sequel. Notably, even though the investigator does not return in the sequel, Sally does meet a new potential love interest. In the sequel, her paths cross with Professor Ian Wright, a seer and a student of witchcraft, who is brought to the screen by the actor Lee Pace.

Read More: Practical Magic 2 Ending Explained: Does the Owens Family Curse Get Broken?