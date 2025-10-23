Rachel Weisz’s ‘Seance On A Wet Afternoon’ Starts Filming in London in January 2026

The British capital will welcome Rachel Weisz in the coming New Year. This is because the filming of the psychological drama ‘Seance On A Wet Afternoon’ will take place in London in January 2026. Tomas Alfredson will direct the movie, based on a screenplay Jack Thorne adapted from Mark McShane’s bestselling 1961 suspense novel of the same name. Weisz is the only revealed cast member.

The plot centers on Myra Savage (Weisz), who can read minds and occasionally glimpse the future. This has brought her the target of the hatred of most so-called psychics. Neither does she have the patience for their cheap tricks and glittering nonsense. Myra has never been able to contact the dead since she needs the cooperation of famed psychics to do so. Unfortunately, she lacks the status to get their attention. Driven by her hunger for fame, she and her husband, Bill, devise a plan.

Bill abducts a six-year-old girl from her schoolyard and forges a note with a ransom. After a few days, when the fear and tension are spread across London, Myra will “rescue” the girl and the money using her psychic abilities, making the entire city acknowledge her talents. What can possibly go wrong?

Rachel Weisz most recently starred as Beverly Mantle/Elliot Mantle in the Prime Video thriller series ‘Dead Ringers.’ Before that, we saw her as Melina in the MCU movie ‘Black Widow,’ Lady Sarah in the absurdist period drama ‘The Favourite,’ Clare Crowhurst, wife of sailor Donald Crowhurst, in the latter’s biopic ‘The Mercy,’ and Ronit Krushka in the lesbian drama ‘Disobedience,’ opposite Rachel McAdams, who played Esti Kuperman. Weisz will next be seen as an English professor in Netflix’s forbidden-romance series ‘Vladimir,’ which is based on Julia May Jonas’ eponymous debut novel.

Tomas Alfredson directed the Gary Oldman-starrer Cold War spy film ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ the horror movie ‘Let the Right One In,’ and multiple episodes of the drama mini-series ‘Faithless,’ about an acclaimed director who reunites with his former lover.

Other upcoming movies and shows to be shot in London include the Paramount+ political drama series ‘Cash,’ starring Charlize Theron, the supernatural thriller movie ‘Deeper,’ featuring Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, and Guillem Morales’ romantic thriller ‘The Duchess of Malfi.’

