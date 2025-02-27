Reasonable Doubt Season 3 Begins Filming in Atlanta in March

Hollywood of the South will welcome a Hulu legal drama to its streets again! The filming of the third season of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ will start in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27, 2025, and conclude on July 31, 2025. Creator Raamla Mohamed will continue to serve as the showrunner of the series. Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone (Simpson Street) executive produce the show with Raamla, Larry Wilmore (Wilmore Films), Shawn Holley, and Anton Cropper.

The second season of the series culminates with several dramatic developments. Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) successfully defends her friend Shanelle Tucker (Shannon Kane), who is arrested for the murder of her abusive husband, Jamarion “JT” Tucker (Christopher Mychael Watson). The trial reveals that it was JT’s daughter, Natasha, who killed him to protect Shanelle from his torture. Simultaneously, Jax’s personal life faces turmoil as her husband, Lewis Stewart (McKinley Freeman), had an affair with Toni Holley (Tristan Cunningham), resulting in a child named Jayden. Tragically, Jayden passed away shortly after birth, leading Toni to sue Jax and Lewis over the child’s death.

In the upcoming third installment, viewers can expect Jax to confront the legal challenges caused by Toni’s lawsuit while also managing the complexities of her renewed relationship with Lewis. While expressing her excitement about season 3, Raamla said in a statement, “I am so incredibly excited to continue my career with Disney Entertainment Television and to have ‘Reasonable Doubt’ renewed for a third season.” She continued, “Thank you to the teams at Onyx Collective and my new home at 20th Television for giving me the space to create this messy world with such refreshingly complicated and diverse characters. I promise to keep it spoiler-free, but I can say that season three will have more Jax, more Lewis, and more drama, so get ready!”

As far as the cast of the third season is concerned, Emayatzy Corinealdi is guaranteed to return as Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart. She will be joined by McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart. Furthermore, it is almost certain that Tristan Cunningham will return to play Toni Holley. The returnees may also include Tim Jo as Daniel Kim, Angela Grovey as Krystal Walters, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser, and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima. Furthermore, if Jax takes on a new case, we can expect new characters in the upcoming episodes.

After filming the first season in Los Angeles, California, ‘Reasonable Doubt’ moved to Atlanta ahead of the shooting of the sophomore installment. The city’s strong production infrastructure and tax incentives make it a fitting base for the show.

