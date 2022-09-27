Where is Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt Filmed?

Created by Raamla Mohamed, Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ is a legal drama series that follows Jax Stewart, one of the most fearless and brilliant defense lawyers in the city. She challenges the imperfect justice system at every turn and ensures that her client is given justice. Ironically, Jax is judged by everyone around her for her questionable ethic and unconventional interpretations of the law, but only until they get in trouble and require her competent service as a lawyer.

The intriguing narrative is complemented by brilliant onscreen performances from a talented cast ensemble, comprising Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Grovey, and Brooke Lyons. Moreover, the interesting use of locations enhances the visual narrative of the series, which is why many of you might wonder where ‘Reasonable Doubt’ is shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Reasonable Doubt Filming Locations

‘Reasonable Doubt’ is filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama show seemingly commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in June of the same year. A state in the Western United States, California has made some significant contributions in a wide range of fields, including entertainment, sports, economics, politics, communication, innovation, and information, to name a few. Moreover, its diverse geography makes it a favorable filming site for different kinds of productions. So, without further ado, allow us to take you to all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hulu series!

Los Angeles, California

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Reasonable Doubt’ are lensed in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in the state of California. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly travels around the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the series. Situated in Southern California, LA consists of both flat and hilly areas.

The City of Angels is home to several landmarks and tourist attractions, including the Hollywood Sign, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Hollywood Bowl, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Petersen Automotive Museum, and the Natural History Museum.

Apart from the millions of tourists, Los Angeles is also visited by many filmmakers throughout the year for shooting purposes. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. A few famous filming projects that have utilized the locales of LA for production are ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ and ‘Modern Family.’

