Reports: A Quiet Place: Day One is Suspenseful and Touching

‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ the spin-off prequel to John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ films, is “suspenseful” and “touching,” revealed a test screening reaction. The film, written and directed by Michael Sarnoski based on an original story by Krasinski, revolves around the arrival of the sightless aliens, who nearly eliminate the human species, on the Earth, told through the eyes of Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn’s characters. The test screening viewers apparently were “caught off-guard by how the focus human story between Lupita and Quinn’s characters completely wrapped” them in and had them “invested [in the movie] the entire time.”

According to a viewer, the film “leans more on the drama while still weaving the horror into it,” similar to the first two films in the franchise, “but maybe even more so this time around with that drama aspect,” which seemingly enhances the characters. However, the viewers felt that the extraterrestrial creatures that feature in the film series are still “preserved” since they couldn’t learn much more about the aliens. In addition, the viewer revealed that there are certain events in the film that “could impact future installments,” especially ‘A Quiet Place Part III,’ by “bleeding over” onto the latter.

The viewer also praised Joseph Quinn’s portrayal of Eric. Although not much is known about the character, who is deemed “too emotional,” the participants of the test screening were in agreement that the actor did a “spectacular job” in the film. Quinn is best known for playing Eddie Munson in Netflix’s science fiction series ‘Stranger Things’ and Billy Knight in HBO’s British crime drama series ‘C. B. Strike.’

“Quinn and Lupita just play off of each other very well,” said the viewer. Lupita, who won an Academy Award for her performance in ‘12 Years a Slave,’ plays Nakia in the ‘Black Panther’ films and Adelaide Wilson/Red in Jordan Peele’s ‘Us.’ The role of Alex Wolff (‘Patriots Day,’ ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ and ‘Hereditary’) is minimal, added the viewer.

The opening sequence of the film is described as “intense.” The viewer added that the score complements the “suspenseful sequences and the emotional beats” of the film. However, the viewer felt that the “ending was rushed.” Some also felt that there were too many “fillers” and the pacing was a “hit or miss.” Still, the viewers “seemed to be in agreement with overall quality and were really impressed with Quinn.”

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 8, 2024. The movie is Sarnoski’s second outing as a feature film director after helming Nicolas Cage-starrer ‘Pig.’ Paramount Pictures, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and Krasinski’s Sunday Night Productions teamed up for the production.

