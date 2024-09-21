Fox’s Rescue Hi-Surf: Exploring All Filming Locations

Created by Matt Kester, ‘Rescue Hi-Surf’ follows Arielle Kebbel and her fellow lifeguards as they carry out rescues on the North Shore of O’ahu. Amidst the serenity of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle and the mesmerizing ocean is one of the most life-threatening shores of the world. The Fox series is based on real-life rescues carried out by lifeguards in a dangerous stretch of water. It also introduces the thrilling lives led by the group as they immerse themselves in Hawaii’s vibrant culture and events. The verdant and hilly topography of the forested landscape, clashing with the calming hues of the sandy shores, makes for a stunning backdrop for the series.

Where Was Rescue Hi-Surf Filmed?

‘Rescue Hi-Surf’ is actually filmed along the picturesque landscapes of O’ahu, Hawaii. Principal photography began on January 17, 2024, and was wrapped up for the first season by mid-July 2024. The cast and crew seemed to have a wild and fulfilling time bonding behind the scenes, riding jet skis, shooting in tropical climates, and enjoying the local culture. “Dream job is an understatement,” wrote actor Robbie Magasiva in an Instagram post. “I fell in love with Hawaii and the people of Hawaii… The key word in why I think this was one of the best shows I’ve worked on is ‘Ohana’ family. I loved working with these guys; I looked forward to seeing them every day.”

O’ahu, Hawaii

The island of O’ahu in Hawaii serves as the comprehensive filming location for ‘Rescue Hi-Surf,’ which showcases the breathtaking beauty of the North Shore. Known for its pristine beaches and treacherous waters, the North Shore is home to some of the most iconic and dangerous surf spots in the world. The locations seen in the show are actually where the real rescues have taken place. The heroic actions of the lifeguards that have inspired the show take place along the coveted Seven Mile Miracle. The seven-mile stretch of perfect beach attracts a high volume of tourists and surfers to the shore, making the lifeguards’ presence very necessary.

Situated between Kahuku and Kaʻena Point, the Police Beach becomes a magnetic filming location for the show. Also known as Papailoa Beach, the lesser-known stretch of sand offers both tranquility and treacherous surf conditions. Its secluded feel and rugged coastline feature prominently in the TV show ‘Lost.’ The team also films at YMCA Camp Erdman, a children’s summer camp that has been in operation since 1926. Located on the 69-385 Farrington Highway, Waialua, the camp’s colorful huts and outposts can be seen in the background while its adjacent Camp Harold Erdman Beach is also featured. The show notably captures the paradise-like stretch of Waimea Bay Beach as well.

In addition to specific recognizable locations like the Police Beach and Camp Erdman, the production team utilizes the entire North Shore as a filming playground for the show. Filming in the water constantly challenged the cast and crew as they shot the first season. The actors playing lifeguards were given two weeks of training before filming to appear as authentic rescuers and for their own safety in the water. “It’s not the easiest show to film,” revealed actor Kekoa Scott Kekumano in an interview. “Seventy-five percent of the time, we’re in the water. It takes a lot of mental and physical strength, but through that adversity to get something really beautiful.”

The show goes beyond the beach, exploring other aspects of life-saving operations in Hawaii, including floods and landslides. Some other locations featured include the Kualoa Ranch, where ‘Jumanji,’ ‘Jurassic Park,’ and ‘King Kong ‘ were filmed, and the Hakipu’u Academy on 45-720 Keaahala Road, Kaneohe. The North Shore draws a large number of visitors as it is famous for its world-class surfing beaches, including Waimea Bay, Banzai Pipeline, and Sunset Beach. Films like ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,’ ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ and ‘Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding’ have also tapped into the region’s unparalleled landscapes for their beach-centric stories.

