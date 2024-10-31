Richard Laxton to Direct ‘McKenzie’ for ITV

After helming a handful of renowned projects, Richard Laxton has locked in his next series! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will direct ITV’s upcoming series ‘McKenzie.’ Filming for the show will begin in Bristol, England, in March 2025. Willow Grylls, Imogen O’Sullivan, and Elaine Pyke are serving as producers. The plot centers on Rushmore “Mac” McKenzie, a cop-turned-private eye in Minneapolis–Saint Paul who tackles gritty cases in the modern noir setting of the Twin Cities’ underbelly. The rest of the crew and cast have yet to be revealed.

Laxton is a BAFTA-winning director known for his work in the BBC sitcom ‘Him & Her,’ which revolves around Steve and Becky, a working-class couple. He also directed the BAFTA-nominated ITV drama ‘The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe,’ which dramatizes the disappearance of John Darwin, the historical drama ‘Mrs. Wilson,’ crime drama ‘Honour,’ and several episodes of the BBC sitcom ‘Mum.’

Laxton’s latest directorial credits include HBO/BBC’s comedy series ‘Rain Dogs,’ which explores a mother-daughter relationship underscored by daily hardships, and The CW’s crime drama ‘Joan,’ based on the life of the British jewelry thief Joan Hannington. As far as movies are concerned, his directorial credits include ‘Effie Gray,’ based on the true story of the polymath John Ruskin’s marriage to the writer-model Euphemia Gray, ‘An Englishman in New York,’ which follows the life of the English writer Quentin Crisp during his time in New York, and the comedy-drama ‘Grow Your Own.’

Bristol is a well-known filming location, having hosted the shooting of popular shows such as the ITV crime drama ‘Broadchurch,’ the Sky Max sci-fi series ‘The Lazarus Project,’ and the HBO/BBC fantasy drama ‘His Dark Materials.’ Laxton also previously shot the romantic movie ‘The Night Watch’ in the region.

