Silent Witness Renewed For Season 29 at BBC

BBC will remain the home of a group of impressive forensic pathology experts! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the network has renewed the crime drama series ‘Silent Witness’ for its twenty-ninth season. The filming of the installment will begin in Birmingham, England, in January 2025. Nigel McCrery, a Nottingham-based former murder squad detective, created the show.

The renewal has come ahead of the premiere of the twenty-eighth season, which is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025. In the finale of the twenty-ninth installment, titled ‘King’s Cross,’ eight bodies are discovered underneath the King’s Cross Station. Forensic experts Jack Hodgson (David Caves) and Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) figure out that the corpses are around ten years old. Slowly, they start piecing the victims and the evidence together while the police reach out to the relatives of the former, whose identities can only be guessed at first. A grainy image of the possible serial killer is eventually captured.

The finale concludes with Jack and Nikki discovering that at least one murder was committed outside of London. Further research and analysis lead them to Keith Pryor, who appears to know something about the killings. Ultimately, it is revealed that Keith is connected to Carl, a teenager who was in the army. He is revealed as the killer who took the lives of innocent people to “practice.” The installment ends with Jack proposing to Nikki, who replies, “Yes.”

What happens to Jack and Nikki, especially after their engagement, in season 28 remains to be seen. We will also most likely see the Lyell Centre investigating more intricate cases using the brilliant minds of the establishment’s employees. Emilia Fox and David Caves are guaranteed to return as Nikki and Jack, respectively. Alastair Michael as Velvy Schur, Aki Omoshaybi as Gabriel Folukoya, and Rhiannon May as Cara Connelly may join them in the upcoming installment. These cast members are expected to appear in season 29 as well.

Birmingham is a new filming location for ‘Silent Witness.’ The crime drama’s previous seasons were mainly shot in and around London. Birmingham also served as the backdrop for Amazon Prime Video’s spy action drama ‘Citadel,’ BBC’s police procedural drama ‘Line of Duty,’ and ITV’s ‘DI Ray.’

Read More: Abroad Renewed For Season 4 at OMNI