The seventh episode of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 is a spectacular and hysterical mash-up between anime and gangster movies in the most imaginative way. It follows Rick and the Smith family as they find themselves piloting a giant space robot known as Gotron to fight space monsters. However, Rick’s obsessive nature takes over, and chaos ensues. If you found it hard to keep up with the fast-paced episode’s events, don’t worry! Here’s a detailed rundown of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 7, and answers to some questions you might have regarding the ending. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Recap

In the episode titled ‘Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion,’ Rick, Morty, and Summer are on their way to the Boob World. However, Rick spots a Gotron Ferret, a mechanical robot like the ones commonly seen in mecha anime. Rick wants to collect all the five Ferrets, and Summer agrees with him earning her Rick’s respect. Morty reluctantly agrees, and soon, the trio collects all five Ferrets. They enlist Jerry and Beth to pilot the remaining two Ferrets and fight a giant space monster.

The family defeats the space monster by combining their Ferrets to form the Gotron, a giant humanoid robot. The family has many adventures and fights various monsters with the Gotron. Soon, Rick becomes obsessed and wants to enlist alternate versions of the family from different dimensions to form a Gogotron. Morty is against the idea, but the rest of the family supports Rick. Everything goes smoothly, and in no time, the family is running a large-scale operation. Summer is Rick’s right-hand woman, while Morty has fallen out of favor.

At a party, Rick announces his plan to expand the operation and form a Gogogotron. Morty is now head of security at the family’s nightclub. The original pilots of the Gotron Ferrets abduct and try to bribe him into turning against his family. Morty refuses, and they try to kill him, but he escapes. When Morty returns to the party, he finds Hothead Rick attacking the nightclub. Summer has Morty fired for his incompetency and later fires her parents. She is then fired by Rick, who hires the original pilots as his crew, unaware that they want to kill him.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Ending: What Happens to the Gotrons? Who is Narrating the Episode?

Towards the end of the episode, Summer reveals that she has been very emotional about her family recently because she is keeping in touch with the giant incest baby (introduced in ‘Rickdependence Spray‘). The US government wanted her to raise the baby to become a superweapon, but she instead taught the baby to care and love. Morty realizes that the original pilots are going to kill Rick. Summer, Morty, Jerry, and Beth head to rescue Rick with the giant baby’s help. The baby named Naruto is able to fend off the pilots, destroy the Gotron, and save Rick.

In the end, Summer reveals in a voice-over that the space monsters continue to attack earth, and there are no more Gotrons left to fight back. Instead, the Smith family carries about their usual routine, and Rick has forgotten about the Gotrons. The arc of Rick’s obsession with Gotrons in the episode is reminiscent of any pop culture trend that people become obsessed with and then later get bored of.

However, before the episode ends, there’s one last surprise. It is revealed that the voice-overs of Summer and Morty we hear throughout the episodes are because of the alien parasites known as Voiceovarians. While it is possible that the voiceovers were Summer and Morty’s thoughts put into words by the parasites, it is also possible that the alien creatures were narrating the incidents on their own.

Nonetheless, the Voiceovarians’ narration serves as a befitting tribute to the 1981 crime drama film ‘Scarface‘ and gives the Smith family’s operation a very mafia feel. The parallels between Rick’s Gotron empire and a mafia empire are subtle hints that what the Smith family is doing is wrong. Because gangs typically deal with drugs, especially in ‘Scarface,’ perhaps the makers are trying to suggest that pop culture trends are the most dangerous modern addiction.

Is Jerry Dead?

In the closing moments of the episode, as Summer and Morty narrate the fall of Rick’s Gotron empire and the continued attacks of the Space Monsters, we see the Smith family house go under lockdown. A space monster is seen attacking their neighborhood, and Jerry is still outside. We cut to inside the house, and Jerry’s fate is left open.

While it is possible that the monster killed Jerry, it seems unlikely that the show would kill off one of the main characters in such a hasty off-screen moment. Plus, given the number of Smith families we see in the episode, there is no way to be sure that the Jerry we see at the end is in his correct dimension. So even if this version of Jerry is dead, he could end up being an alternate version. Thus, allowing Jerry to appear in future episodes.

What Do the Giant Space Monsters Want?

Throughout the episode, we see various interdimensional space monsters attacking various planets. The Gotrons fight and kill these monsters, but the post-credits scene reveals that they aren’t actually hostile. In the end-credits scene, we learn that the space monsters are from a sophisticated world where the cure for AIDS has been discovered.

The space monsters travel through an interdimensional portal to deliver the formula for the cure. However, their space travel renders them as unsophisticated beasts whose language we do not understand. This leads to the military attacking and killing one of the monsters. It is another hilarious gag that nicely bookends the episode and playfully questions the logic behind alien invasion movies.

