Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

The sixth season of ‘Rick and Morty‘ approaches the conclusion with another fresh take on a classic genre. The ninth episode, titled ‘A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort,’ puts a new spin on the medieval fantasy genre as Morty finds himself in the midst of a group of solar knights. As Rick and Morty uncover the secret new world of space knights and learn about its culture, Morty inadvertently creates problems for himself. Furthermore, Rick refuses to act condescendingly and remains supportive of the teenager’s attempts to sort the issue. If you are wondering how the grandfather and grandson’s latest adventure concludes, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 episode 9! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode, titled ‘A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort,’ opens with Rick and Morty traveling to a pop-up restaurant that rarely enters earth’s orbit. Rick is agitated that he has to wait in a long line to get the food and suggests a shortcut. However, Morty insists on standing in line. In the queue, Morty encounters a couple of solar knights who drop some food. When Morty returns the food, they give it to him as a reward, but Morty refuses. As a result, the knights are impressed with Morty and offer him a knighthood. One knight offers Morty his sword, and after some reluctance, Morty accepts it. The knight kills himself after handing over the sword to Morty.

Soon, Rick and Morty find themselves on the sun among a civilization led by the solar knights. The knights are invincible and want Morty to join them. However, he must first perform the traditional ritual of chopping off his genitals to gain the power of the solar knights. Morty refuses and tries to return home with Rick. However, the King of the Sun challenges Morty to a duel. Morty wins the fight with an AI-powered sword, but the King kills himself, handing over the crown and scepter to Morty. Morty announces he is going on a vacation and refuses to take responsibility.

After returning home with Rick’s portal gun, Morty expects Rick to condescend his actions. However, Rick remains supportive and encourages Morty’s efforts to sort the issue himself. The solar knights follow Morty to earth and explain that the planets in the solar system revolve around the scepter Morty has received. They plead with Morty to join them as King. Instead, Morty highlights that the knights sacrificed their genitals for a meaningless tradition.

As a result, the knights abandon their duties and return to the sun. The void left behind by the solar knights disturbs the political stability of the solar system. The knights from other planets stake claim to the scepter and wish to become kings. Morty’s efforts to seek a diplomatic solution are futile as the knights start the First Solar System War. Therefore, Morty is forced to realign himself with the solar knights to restore the political stability of the solar system.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 Ending: How Do Rick and Morty Escape?

As the episode progresses, Morty finds himself plunged deeper into the world of space knights. While Morty tries to rid himself of taking responsibility, he truly does not want to chop off his genitals. Moreover, he takes away the disillusion of the knights, and they no longer believe in their traditions. Therefore, the knights leave their duty leading to an all-out war and blood-shed across the solar system. Morty is forced to stop the war, and the only way to do so is to bring back the solar knights. The knights hold the specter on the sun, making it the center of the solar system and painting peace among the various factions of space knights.

When Morty returns to the sun, he finds that the solar knights have become addicted to heroin. Moreover, their invincibility means that they cannot overdose. Hence, they have a jolly time doing heroin and have no interest in returning to their usual duties. To convince the knights to return, Morty decides to cut off his genitals. The knights agree to return if Morty performs the task and honors their tradition. However, Morty gets Rick’s help to obtain fake genitals to be cut off during the ceremony. The knights perform extensive checks on Morty’s genitals and discover that he is using a prosthetic penis.

Ultimately, Rick and Morty are forced to flee the sun and jump into the boiling hot lava. The solar knights see this as an offering from Morty, who sacrificed his entire body instead of just his genitals. As a result, the solar knights’ faith in their tradition is restored, and they return to their duties, stopping war. Peace returns in the solar system and Rick and Morty are hailed as heroes. Moreover, the tradition of chopping off genitals is also abolished. In the final scene, Rick and Morty return to the sun to check if their plan worked. Therefore, it is evident that Rick and Morty did not perish in the lava. They most likely teleported away with Rick’s portal gun and left behind cloned remains of their bodies.

